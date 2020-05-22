Congratulations to promoted Robotics faculty of 2020
The University of Michigan Board of Regents approved a number of faculty promotions at their May meeting yesterday, including several Robotics members.
Core faculty celebrating a promotion are:
- Chad Jenkins, promoted to full professor
- Chandramouli Krishnan, promoted to associate professor
- Edwin Olson, promoted to full professor
- Dimitra Panagou, promoted to associate professor
Congratulations to the professors on their advancement!
As the Ford Motor Company Robotics Building is completed this summer, we look forward to sharing the space and ideas with these newly promoted faculty, and our other excellent faculty, students, and staff to accelerate developments in robotics and translate those advancements into serving society.