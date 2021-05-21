Congratulations to Robotics faculty on 2021 achievements

Robotics faculty have received a plethora of recognition for their exemplary work this past year, including awards and promotions.

Awards

Promotions

At their May meeting, the University of Michigan Board of Regents approved a number of faculty promotions.

Core faculty promoted:

Ram Vasudevan, promoted to associate professor of mechanical engineering

Affiliate faculty promoted:

Shorya Awtar, promoted to professor of mechanical engineering

Sophia Brueckner, associate professor of art and design

Matias del Campo, promoted to associate professor of architecture

Anouck Girard, promoted professor of aerospace engineering

Zhengya Zhang, promoted to professor of electrical engineering and computer science

In addition, Peter Gaskell was promoted to Lecturer IV.

Congratulations to all our community has achieved this year! As we settle into our new home in the Ford Robotics Building, we look forward to seeing one another in person much more frequently, and collaborating even more so to fulfill our mission of robotics that serve society.