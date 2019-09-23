Motion Planning

News about Motion Planning

A mini-cheetah out on the Robot Garden at the Ford Motor Company Robotics Building.

$1M for open-source first-responder robots

September 16, 2021

Tomorrow’s wildfire fighters and other first responders may tag-team with robotic assistants that can hike through wilderness areas and disaster zones, thanks to a University of Michigan research project.

A roofing drone.

Roofing drone nails down shingles

September 23, 2019

An octocopter capable of attaching asphalt shingles to roofs with a nail gun has been demonstrated at the University of Michigan's M-Air, an outdoor autonomous system testing lab.