News about Motion Planning
$1M for open-source first-responder robots
September 16, 2021
Tomorrow’s wildfire fighters and other first responders may tag-team with robotic assistants that can hike through wilderness areas and disaster zones, thanks to a University of Michigan research project.
Roofing drone nails down shingles
September 23, 2019
An octocopter capable of attaching asphalt shingles to roofs with a nail gun has been demonstrated at the University of Michigan's M-Air, an outdoor autonomous system testing lab.