Anouck Girard

Email anouck@umich.edu

Office 3264 FMCRB

Research Interests Professor Girard’s interests include the dynamics, control, and optimization of advanced, increasingly autonomous robots and vehicles operating in space, air, ground or marine domains. She is a co-director of the Vehicle Optimization, Dynamics, Control and Autonomy Laboratory. In addition to modeling and control of the mechanical motions of such vehicles, Professor Girard, and the lab consider the related problems of trajectory optimization, increasing autonomy, optimal energy and heat management, and information collection. Recent applications include spacecraft, UAVs, fighter jets, autonomous cars, America’s Cup foiling catamarans and zero-emission ships.