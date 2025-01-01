Email kimrmann@umich.edu

Office 2224 FMCRB

About

Kimberly Mann is the Robotics Department Unit Administrator. Prior to her role as Unit Administrator, Kimberly worked as a research administrator for the Computer Science and Engineering Division at U-M, and as a program coordinator for the New Mexico Department of Cultural Affairs' Van of Enchantment (now Wonders on Wheels Mobile Museum) prior to that. She holds a MS in Anthropology from the University of New Mexico, and is a Certified Research Administrator. Outside the office Kimberly can be found on the volleyball court, cooking up a storm, and spending time with her family.