Email njwohlf@umich.edu

Office 3204 FMCRB

About

Nicholas Wohlfeil is a recent graduate from the University of Michigan, earning his BSE in Computer Science in 2024. He has joined the Robotics department after previously serving as a tutor and peer advisor for the Comprehensive Studies Program. Nick enjoys diving into tech projects, specifically ones that fly (and sometimes crash), and is always eager to engage with students on a wide range of topics outside of that. Outside of work, Nick has a strong passion for horror movies and spicy food. Go Blue! 〽️