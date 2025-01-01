Stephanie Mann

Email mannst@umich.edu

About

Stephanie received her bachelor’s degree in history from Albion College, and her Master’s in secondary education from the University of Michigan. After teaching middle and high school for 10 years, Stephanie joined the Robotics team to work with undergraduate students. Out of the office, Stephanie loves spending time reading, cooking, crocheting, traveling, and being outdoors. Whether camping, fishing, hiking, or foraging for mushrooms, she is usually up to something interesting with her partner and son.