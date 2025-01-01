Tiffanny Walsh-Dellheim

Email tiffanny@umich.edu

About

Tiffanny is one of the Research Administrators. Prior to joining Robotics, she worked on the College of Engineering Gifts and Reporting Team. Before coming to UM, she worked for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, The ACLU of Pennsylvania, The Clinton Foundation, and The National Academies. In addition to being a staff member of the Robotics Team, she is also a student in Rackham's Master of Public Administration program at UM-Flint. Within her community, she serves as an Ambassador with the American Kidney Fund; on the planning committee for the National Kidney Foundation of Michigan's Annual Zoo Walk fundraiser; and as the Disability and Accessibility Services Coordinator for her church. She enjoys spending her free time with her family.