Work together. Create smart machines. Serve society.

The Robotics Department at the University of Michigan is creating the next generation of robotics and roboticists as force-multipliers for the benefit of society.

Latest news

Surgical instruments are held under a lens in a lab setting to test enhanced imaging.

Improving the frame-rate versus resolution tradeoff in optical tomography

February 13, 2025

A new machine-learning approach to enhance the efficiency and accuracy of optical coherence tomography (OCT) imaging improved framerate with no drop-off in resolution.

An illustration shows a vehicle roughly the size of a shuttle bus equipped with a chair for examinations and procedures, ceiling lights on adjustable arms, cabinets, screens, a desk, and other furnishings similar to a doctor's office.

Bridging gaps in rural health care with AI-powered mobile clinics

February 12, 2025

General practitioners with AI help could make diagnoses, run and interpret tests, and perform procedures like specialists.

A Jerboa, a mouse like creature, jumping against a black background.

Mammal-like tails most promising for acrobatic robots

February 12, 2025

Roboticists have preferred the simplicity of lizard-like tails, but mammal-style tails may be both lighter and higher performance for turning a robot's body in space.

Events

Dr. Ogunbi posing with three robots

Saturday Morning Physics | Breaking Bias, Building Bots: The Intersection of DEI and Robotics

Oluwami Dosunmu-Ogunbi, Visiting Assistant Professor of Mechanical Engineering (Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology)

Robots do exactly what we tell them but building machines that truly serve everyone requires diverse perspectives. This talk explores how robots work, how we control them, and why diversity, equity, and inclusion are essential to shaping the future o...

Instagram1/15/2025

Did you know Purina uses four-legged robots? Hanna Chapin (MS ROB ‘24, BSE CE ‘23) recently graduated with a master’s degree in robotics and a career already in focus through sponsored research. Chapin’s final semester and technical coursework prep...

Robotics Pathways &amp; Careers: Vic Pellicano
YouTube2/21/2025

Robotics Pathways &amp; Careers: Vic PellicanoOn January 14, Vic Pellicano talked to Robotics students as a speaker in the Undergraduate Robotics Pathways & Careers ...

2/13/2025

What if higher frame rate didn't mean lower resolution? In medical imaging, this could be incredibly useful. Dr. Mark Draelos and his team were able to improve frame rate by 40% with no drop in resolution. Read: https://t.co/vC4FS2EYIR

