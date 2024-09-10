High schoolers from the School at Marygrove in Detroit visited in June 2024, where they got hands-on experiences with quadruped robots, using augmented reality to control robots, and an overview of our MBot educational robotics platform.

Michigan Robotics is committed to expanding access to and opportunities in robotics inside the department and across the nation, inspiring exploration within robotics across all ages, levels, and backgrounds. We do this by leveraging an open curriculum, shared platforms, community events, and distributed teaching initiatives.

We also encourage community outreach among our students by recognizing those who have gone above and beyond. Each year, we name these students as our Robotics Outreach Ambassadors, which signifies the elevated status they have earned through their service to the community.

In a new milestone since launching the program in 2021, this year’s ambassadors collectively logged over 1000 hours of community service.

We congratulate the following Robotics Outreach Ambassadors of 2024:

Trushant Adeshara

Arsha Ali

Brandon Apodaca

Zahraa Bazzi

Kevin Best

Zach Bons

Emily Bywater

Wami Dosunmu-Ogunbi

Zariq George

Trinh Huynh

Seth Isaacson

Nick Janne

Jake Kanetis

Luis Marques

Jonathan Mi

José Montes-Pérez

Vinay Angara Venkata Nagendra

Mark Nail

Christopher Nestani

Keith Ng

Chinwendu Nwokeabia

Jana Pavlasek

Saket Pradhan

Abigail Rafter

Mohamad Louai Shehab

Anja Sheppard

Andrea Sipos

Katharine Walters

Yichen Wang

Connor Williams

Joey Wilson

Yulun Zhuang

Instructors including Yulun Zhuang worked with summer campers as they participate in the WISE GISE Summer Camp in June 2024. Photo: Brenda Ahearn/University of Michigan.

These individuals contributed to a vast number of events that helped the community experience robotics and these roboticists experience community, including:

We are so grateful to these exceptional students for their dedication and work in service to Michigan Robotics, and local and global communities. While their notable hours of service set them apart, we also recognize and appreciate the countless other students whose efforts, though undocumented, continue to positively impact those around them.

Trushant Adeshara, Kajal Awasthi, Zariq George, and Wami Ogunbi traveled to Purdue University to take part in the Robotics and Intelligence Systems Expo and connect with regional roboticists and show off the MBot platform.