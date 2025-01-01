Defining the discipline of robotics

Michigan is producing tomorrow’s robotics leaders, and in addition to a top robotics graduate program, now has the first undergraduate robotics program among top-ten engineering schools.

Students design, create, analyze, and use embodied intelligences that interact with the physical and human environment. They study robotics and its place in the world, drawing on many fields of engineering, including computer science, mechanical engineering, artificial intelligence, computer vision, electrical engineering, control systems, human-robot interaction, and biomedical engineering.

Undergraduate Robotics Michigan Robotics began its undergradate program in Fall 2022, one of the first of its kind, and now have nearly 200 current students (as well as a small, but growing number of alumni). Play Interested prospective undergraduates can find out more about applying to the College of Engineering. Please note that students coming to U-M will be admitted to the College of Engineering (not a specific department) and will declare their major afterwards. Please see the College of Engineering Bulletin for more information on declaring a major. Explore undergraduate program Graduate Robotics Michigan Robotics offers Master’s and PhD degrees. Both programs are built on a common set of course requirements, with PhD students also completing research published in leading journals in the field of robotics. Play Explore graduate program Courses Both undergraduate and graduate students have access to a wide array of Robotics courses, starting at the 100-level for first-year students. We also make several courses and their material accessible online at no-cost. View robotics courses

Robotics Student Services

Michigan Robotics has a dedicated team of staff to support students in their academic and professional development, including academic advising, career services, events, and more.