Current Term Courses

Robotics Current Course List

Please use this as a resource while you plan your winter schedule. There are tabs for courses offered by our department, information related to our special topics courses, and an account for non-ROB courses that are being offered in the winter that can count for a Robotics undergraduate and/or graduate requirement.

Please note: This information was pulled October 23rd and it’s possible there may have been changes to offerings. The Course Guide is to be used as an additional reference to what is listed in the Atlas Schedule Builder and Wolverine Access.

For Undergraduate Students Undergraduate students looking to enroll in robotics courses who do not meet the enforced prerequisites can submit a request to enroll via the Robotics Petition. Submit Course Override Petition When submitting a petition for a course override, please include: The course you are looking to enroll in

Any relevant coursework you have completed Important: Overrides for undergraduate core ROB courses (ROB 204; ROB 310; ROB 311; ROB 320; ROB 330; ROB 340) will not be issued to non-robotics majors until all students have had a chance to register. For Graduate Students 400-level courses listed as electives in the Complete Course Listing, or any 500-level or higher courses within the College of Engineering, can be considered an elective. To request approval for courses not in these groups: Submit Course Approval Request Please allow at least 2 weeks for a response.

Questions?

If you have any questions regarding the information, please email robotics-sso@umich.edu.

You can also view the full list of robotics courses, even those not offered this term, or course lists from previous terms.