ROB 502: Programming for Robotics: Class 9 Clicker Discussion

Clicker Questions

Use p4r-clicker to submit your answer

int recursive1(int n) { if (n > 0) { return 2 + recursive1(n - 1); } else if (n < 0) { return -2 + recursive1(n + 1); } return 1; } int main(void) { printf("%d

", recursive1(1)); // 1 printf("%d

", recursive1(5)); // 2 printf("%d

", recursive1(-2)); // 3 return 0; }

The key to understanding recursion here is that each time the recursive function is called, it is independent of the previous calls to that same function! This is possible because the computer maintains a “stack” of memory, where each entry on the stack contains the local variables for some function. If we recurse down into some function 100 times, then there will be 100 entries on the stack, one for each time that we again called into that function.

When writing a recursive function, you first need to assume that your function already works correctly, and just write a single incremental step in terms of the function already working. Then you set up your base case that allows the recursion to terminate. In this example, the base case is when n == 0, and for anything different than n, we have separate ways of recursing down.

So for recursive1(1) we get to 2 + recursive1(n - 1) and that recursive1(n - 1) is just recursive1(0) which is 1. So we get 2 + 1 = 3.

For recursive1(5) we can notice that we will always be taking the positive branch of the if statement, and that each value of 1 will get replaced by a plus 2, so we can get right to the answer of 5 * 2 + 1 (for the base case) = 11.

For recursive1(-2) we have the same basic pattern, but need to recognize that the base case is still positive 1, so we have -2 * 2 + 1 = -3.

int recursive2(int n) { if (n % 2 == 0) { return 100 + recursive2(n / 2); } else if (n > 0) { return 1 + recursive2(n - 1); } return 0; } int main(void) { printf("%d

", recursive2(2)); // 4 printf("%d

", recursive2(8)); // 5 printf("%d

", recursive2(10)); // 6 return 0; }

In this example, we have separate cases for when n is divisible by 2 (the remainder of a division by 2 is 0), and for any other positive value of n.

For recursive2(2) , we have even 2, so we get 100 + recursive2(n / 2) which is also 100 + recursive2(1) . recursive2(1) is then 1 + recursive2(n - 1) = 1 + recursive2(0) = 1. So this overall adds up to 101..

For recursive2(8) , we just have two more levels in addition to the previous case: we also have (for 8) 100 + recursive2(4) and (for 4) 100 + recursive2(2) . So this makes a total of 200 + 101 = 301.