ROB 502: Programming for Robotics: Homework 3
Clicker Questions
Use p4r-clicker to submit your answer
int val1 = 10;
int val2 = 20;
int *b = &val1; // b points to val1
int *c = b; // c copies the value of b, so it also points to val1
int **d = &b; // points to b
There is nothing all the special about taking a pointer to a pointer. Just like
val1 is a local variable,
b is also a local variable, and the pointers for them both work basically the same. The difference is that there is now one more level of indirection. So
d points to
b, which currently points to
val1.
printf("%d\n", **d); // 1
Since
d points to
b which points to
val1, the answer is 10. The important thing to notice is that the types do work. The type definition
int **d means any one of the following:
int** d:
dis a pointer to a pointer to an integer, the value actually stored in
d.
int* *d:
*dis a pointer to an integer, and that would be
b, since
dpoints to
b.
int **d:
**dis an integer, and that would be 10, since
dpoints to
bwhich points to
val1which has the value 10.
*b = 1; // b points to val1, so now val1 = 1, and val1 does not equal 10 anymore!
b = &val2; // b NOW points to val2, and does not point to val1 anymore!
When we modify
*b this doesn’t change
b, it changes
val1. When we modify
b we are changing only the value of
b and it will work as a pointer to something else now.
printf("%d\n", *b); // 2
This is a tricky one since we just did so many things with
b. The important thing is that
*b = 1 actually was a change to
val1, and not to
b. Then
b = &val2 actually causes
b to point to
val2, which has a value of 20, and it doesn’t really matter what we did before.
printf("%d\n", *c); // 3
Since the beginning,
c has been a pointer to
val1, and it still is! Right now
val1 has a value of 1, which was set when
b pointed to
val1.
printf("%d\n", **d); // 4
d is a pointer to
b and
b is a pointer to
val2, so again we get a value of 20.
*d = &val1; // d points to b, so now b is a pointer to val1 again!
printf("%d\n", *b); // 5
Since we just used
d to make
b point to
val1, we get the value of
val1: 1.
printf("%d\n", *c); // 6
c really hasn’t changed at all! It is still a pointer to
val1 and so again we get 1.
printf("%d\n", **d); // 7
d still points to
b which still points to
val1: 1.
If you have would like to see this all a bit more visually, I encourage you to run this example with CTutor.