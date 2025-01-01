ROB 502: Programming for Robotics: Homework 3

Clicker Questions

int val1 = 10; int val2 = 20; int *b = &val1; // b points to val1 int *c = b; // c copies the value of b, so it also points to val1 int **d = &b; // points to b

There is nothing all the special about taking a pointer to a pointer. Just like val1 is a local variable, b is also a local variable, and the pointers for them both work basically the same. The difference is that there is now one more level of indirection. So d points to b , which currently points to val1 .

printf("%d

", **d); // 1

Since d points to b which points to val1 , the answer is 10. The important thing to notice is that the types do work. The type definition int **d means any one of the following:

int** d : d is a pointer to a pointer to an integer, the value actually stored in d . int* *d : *d is a pointer to an integer, and that would be b , since d points to b . int **d : **d is an integer, and that would be 10, since d points to b which points to val1 which has the value 10.

*b = 1; // b points to val1, so now val1 = 1, and val1 does not equal 10 anymore! b = &val2; // b NOW points to val2, and does not point to val1 anymore!

When we modify *b this doesn’t change b , it changes val1 . When we modify b we are changing only the value of b and it will work as a pointer to something else now.

printf("%d

", *b); // 2

This is a tricky one since we just did so many things with b . The important thing is that *b = 1 actually was a change to val1 , and not to b . Then b = &val2 actually causes b to point to val2 , which has a value of 20, and it doesn’t really matter what we did before.

printf("%d

", *c); // 3

Since the beginning, c has been a pointer to val1 , and it still is! Right now val1 has a value of 1, which was set when b pointed to val1 .

printf("%d

", **d); // 4

d is a pointer to b and b is a pointer to val2 , so again we get a value of 20.

*d = &val1; // d points to b, so now b is a pointer to val1 again! printf("%d

", *b); // 5

Since we just used d to make b point to val1 , we get the value of val1 : 1.

printf("%d

", *c); // 6

c really hasn’t changed at all! It is still a pointer to val1 and so again we get 1.

printf("%d

", **d); // 7

d still points to b which still points to val1 : 1.

If you have would like to see this all a bit more visually, I encourage you to run this example with CTutor.