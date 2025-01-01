ROB 502: Programming for Robotics: Homework 4.5
Clicker Questions
Use p4r-clicker to submit your answer
- How many bits are in a
uint8_t?
- How many bytes are in a
uint32_t?
- The x86-64 architecture (basically all our modern laptops) is little-endian, meaning that the lowest address stores the lowest byte of a number. We have a number
uint16_t val = 0x1122;. Which byte is stored first in memory, in hexadecimal?
- Given
uint16_t val = 0x1122;and
uint8_t *data = (uint8_t *)&val;what is
data[0]? Give the result in hexadecimal.
- Similarly, what is
data[1]? (in hex)
- Now let us take
uint16_t val = 600;and
uint8_t *data = (uint8_t *)&val;what is
data[0]in decimal?
- Similarly, what is
data[1]? (in decimal)
In order for a pointer to be valid, it has to point at some memory that will exist for at least as long as that pointer value. We can say that the lifetime of the memory has to match or exceed the lifetime of the pointer value.
int a = 10;
int add(int b, int c) {
return b + c;
}
void add_to(int *d, int *e) {
*d += *e;
}
int main(int argc, char **argv) {
int f = 10;
int *g = &f;
int *h = malloc(sizeof(*h));
*h = 20;
for (int i = 0; i < 10; i++) {
int *j = &i;
add_to(h, j);
int k = add(a, f);
printf("%d, %d\n", *h, k);
}
// we don't call free(h)
return 0;
}
- Does variable
aor
blive longer?
- Is pointer
hor
jvalid for longer?
- Is pointer
argvor
hvalid for longer?
- Is pointer
jvalid over its entire lifetime?
- Does variable
for
ilive longer?
I’d also like to remind everyone that the fundamental idea of a hash table is to use arbitrary data as an index in an array. We use two functions to do this, a hash function, and a reduce function. The hash function will return a fixed size value (e.g. 32-bits) and the reducing function will return a value just in the range of valid indices for the array. So if the array is 8192 elements long, then the reducing function will return a value 0-8191. If the hash table grows, the reducing function will reflect the new size of the table.
data ->
(hash function) ->
hash ->
(reduce function) ->
index in table
In order to count collisions in
hashcomp, consider yourself as creating a hashtable that maps from byte arrays (entries as we call them) to integers:
hashtable = initialized to zeros;
hashtable["hello"] += 1; // this value has come up once.
hashtable["hello"] += 1; // this value has come up twice now
hashtable["does this collide"] += 1; // if we have had a collision, this is now 3