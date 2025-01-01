Dual Degree Application Instructions

Non-Robotics Students seeking to add a Robotics Master’s Degree

The Robotics Department Graduate Committee will not accept dual degree applications from students whose primary program offers a Robotics option (ECE and MECHENG).

Admission Requirements:

Have demonstrated preparation and interest in robotics A minimum cumulative GPA of at least 3.5 is required in order to apply for a dual degree in Robotics.

Procedure:

You must meet with your current program advisor or graduate coordinator prior to submitting the application for dual admission. Upload the completed and signed Pre-Approval Form for Dual Admission in the online application. Complete the Rackham Dual Admission application. The required $10 application fee is payable via Visa or MasterCard.

Deadlines

Robotics only accepts applications for Fall term. The application deadline is January 15.

Current Robotics Students Applying to Other Programs

The Robotics Graduate Committee will not approve dual degrees with other programs that offer a Robotics option (e.g. ECE, MECHENG).

Current Robotics Students interested in applying to a dual degree in other programs should first meet with the program of interest to learn their requirements. After completing section A of the Pre-Approval Form for Dual Admission please submit the form to the Robotics Graduate Coordinator who will route the form to the Robotics Grad Chair (the Authorized Signer) for review.