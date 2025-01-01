English Proficiency Test Scores

Applicants whose native language is not English must demonstrate English proficiency and are required to provide one of the tests (TOEFL, MELAB OR IELTS). The test scores are valid for two years from the testing date.

An applicant can qualify for an exemption from taking an English proficiency examination if one of the following criteria is met:

  • You are a native speaker of English.
  • You completed all four years of your undergraduate education at an institution in the United States and earned a degree from that institution.
  • You completed all of your undergraduate education and earned an undergraduate degree in one of the following countries, Australia, English speaking Canada, Ireland, New Zealand, and the United Kingdom.
  • You completed all of your undergraduate education and earned an undergraduate degree at an institution where all classes are taught exclusively in English. Rackham Graduate School may need to verify this with the institution attended.
  • You completed all of your graduate education (minimum of two years) and earned a degree in one of the listed countries: The United States, Australia, English speaking Canada, Ireland, New Zealand or the United Kingdom. Master’s Ph.D. and professional degrees are included in Graduate education.
  • Current U-M student.

NOTE: If the TOEFL, MELAB or IELTS score is below the minimum requirement, the applicant will need to take it again. The applicant will not receive an admission decision until we have valid English test scores.

For additional information refer to Rackham’s Required Tests for Non-Native English Speakers link.

Frequently Asked Questions