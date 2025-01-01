- For applications for Fall 2023 and beyond, GRE scores will not be accepted with PhD applications. Applicants to the MS program are welcome to submit GRE scores but they are not required to do so.
- If you choose to take the GRE:
- GRE reporting code is 1839- Department code not required.
- If you have previously submitted valid GRE scores to the University of Michigan you do not need to resubmit your scores
- GRE scores of up to 5 years old as of the application deadline may be used.
- You must submit your GRE scores electronically. We cannot accept or review unofficial scores, even if you upload a copy of your results electronically.
Frequently Asked Questions
Applications are reviewed holistically, there is not a penalty for not submitting GRE scores, nor a bonus for submitting them.
GRE scores are valid for five years from the test date.
We will accept your GRE scores as long as they are received before they expire.
You do not need to resubmit your scores if they’re still valid.
If you decide to take it, the GRE revised General Test.
There are no specific minimums for the GRE as it is not required for admission. The average GRE scores are in the 80-90th percentile in the quantitative and verbal sections.
All applicants request ETS to submit their test scores to the University of Michigan by way of code 1839. There is no longer a Department Code to select when requesting the scores to be sent to the Robotics Program.
The committee will see all test scores submitted to the University of Michigan.