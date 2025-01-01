GRE Scores

  • For applications for Fall 2023 and beyond, GRE scores will not be accepted with PhD applications. Applicants to the MS program are welcome to submit GRE scores but they are not required to do so.
  • If you choose to take the GRE:
    • GRE reporting code is 1839- Department code not required.
      • If you have previously submitted valid GRE scores to the University of Michigan you do not need to resubmit your scores
    • GRE scores of up to 5 years old as of the application deadline may be used.
    • You must submit your GRE scores electronically. We cannot accept or review unofficial scores, even if you upload a copy of your results electronically.

Frequently Asked Questions