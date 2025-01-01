Letters of Recommendation

It is very important to spell the recommender’s name and e-mail correctly. As long as you have not submitted the application yet, any applicant can log back onto the online application to edit the information. Once the application is submitted, no one can modify the content listed on the application (This includes the Rackham Graduate School and Robotics Program). For instance, if an applicant changes a recommender on the Letter of Recommendation online application section and has submitted the application, no one can update the new recommender on the online application. The new recommender will receive a message to submit the letter of recommendation but the new person will not be listed on the online application since it was submitted before the change.