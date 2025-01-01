Resumé or Curriculum Vitae

We require that you submit a resume or curriculum vitae with your online application. The length of the curriculum vitae is 1-4 pages.
Frequently Asked Questions
No. Please review all application materials before submitting your application.
Please note that once an applicant submits their online application, no changes to the Personal Statement, Academic Statement of Purpose Letter, Curriculum Vitae, and Application can be modified online.
The Rackham Graduate School asks applicants to submit a 1-4 page document.