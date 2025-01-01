Robotics: Sensing Core Area Course List

The following courses satisfy the Sensing Core Area Breadth Requirement for the Robotics MS/PhD program:

  • AEROSP 566: Data Analysis & System Identification

  • AEROSP 567 (formerly AEROSP 740): Inference Estimation and Learning

  • CEE 575: Sensors, Data, and Smart Systems

  • BIOMEDE 517: Neural Engineering

  • EECS 442: Computer Vision *Enrollment is primarily reserved for undergraduate CS students. Grad enrollment with instructor consent

  • EECS 504: Foundations Computer Vision

  • EECS 542: Advanced Topics in Computer Vision

  • EECS 551: Matrix Methods for Signal Processing, Data Analysis and Machine Learning

  • EECS 556: Image Processing

  • EECS 559: Advanced Signal Processing

  • EECS 564: Estimation, Filtering, and Detection

  • EECS 568/NAVARCH 568/ROB 530: Mobile Robotics: Methods and Algorithms

  • IOE 491: Wearable Sensors

  • MECHENG 599: Data-Driven Methods for Control Systems (Inyang-Udoh)

  • ROB 535&599/MECHENG 599/NAVARCH 599&565/EECS 498: Self-Driving Cars

  • ROB 599: Deep Learning for Robot Perception

  • ROB 646/MECHENG 646: Mechanics of Human Movement

Special Topics Courses:

  • AEROSP 740: Visual Navigation for Autonomous Aerial Vehicles

  • CSE 598: Computer Graphics and Generative Models

  • EECS 598: Special Topics - Autonomous Transportation Systems

  • EECS 598: Special Topics - Optimization methods for signal and image processing

  • EECS 598: Special Topics - Deep Learning for Computer Vision

  • EECS 598: Special Topics - The Ecological Approach to Visual Perception