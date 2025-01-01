Robotics: Sensing Core Area Course List

The following courses satisfy the Sensing Core Area Breadth Requirement for the Robotics MS/PhD program:
-
AEROSP 566: Data Analysis & System Identification
-
AEROSP 567 (formerly AEROSP 740): Inference Estimation and Learning
-
CEE 575: Sensors, Data, and Smart Systems
-
BIOMEDE 517: Neural Engineering
-
EECS 442: Computer Vision *Enrollment is primarily reserved for undergraduate CS students. Grad enrollment with instructor consent
-
EECS 504: Foundations Computer Vision
-
EECS 542: Advanced Topics in Computer Vision
-
EECS 551: Matrix Methods for Signal Processing, Data Analysis and Machine Learning
-
EECS 556: Image Processing
-
EECS 559: Advanced Signal Processing
-
EECS 564: Estimation, Filtering, and Detection
-
EECS 568/NAVARCH 568/ROB 530: Mobile Robotics: Methods and Algorithms
-
IOE 491: Wearable Sensors
-
MECHENG 599: Data-Driven Methods for Control Systems (Inyang-Udoh)
-
ROB 535&599/MECHENG 599/NAVARCH 599&565/EECS 498: Self-Driving Cars
-
ROB 599: Deep Learning for Robot Perception
-
ROB 646/MECHENG 646: Mechanics of Human Movement
Special Topics Courses:
-
AEROSP 740: Visual Navigation for Autonomous Aerial Vehicles
-
CSE 598: Computer Graphics and Generative Models
-
EECS 598: Special Topics - Autonomous Transportation Systems
-
EECS 598: Special Topics - Optimization methods for signal and image processing
-
EECS 598: Special Topics - Deep Learning for Computer Vision
-
EECS 598: Special Topics - The Ecological Approach to Visual Perception