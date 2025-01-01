I-20 Extensions

How do I extend my I-20?
- Determine the reason for the I-20 extension. Unacceptable reasons for extension can be found on this page (I-20 Extension Guidelines).
- Complete the additional documents on this page (I-20 Extension Guidelines).
- Submit this document to the Graduate Coordinator for completion. Please provide the Graduate Coordinator the reason for the delay so they can complete the form appropriately.
- To complete the funding letter (PhD) the Graduate Coordinator will need the following:
- the student’s expected final term of enrollment
- email from the advisor committing to funding the student through this date
- Submit documents to International Center.