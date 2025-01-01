I-20 Extensions

How do I extend my I-20?

  1. Determine the reason for the I-20 extension. Unacceptable reasons for extension can be found on this page (I-20 Extension Guidelines).
  2. Complete the additional documents on this page (I-20 Extension Guidelines).
  3. Submit this document to the Graduate Coordinator for completion. Please provide the Graduate Coordinator the reason for the delay so they can complete the form appropriately.
  4. To complete the funding letter (PhD) the Graduate Coordinator will need the following:
    • the student’s expected final term of enrollment
    • email from the advisor committing to funding the student through this date
  5. Submit documents to International Center.