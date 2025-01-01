Registering, Adding, Dropping, or Auditing Courses

How to login to register

Go to Wolverine Access

Go to Wolverine Access Under “Students” click on “Student Business” Log in with your uniqname and ITD (Kerberos) password Under “Student Center” click on “Backpack/Registration”

Add a class

Before the drop/add deadline

Under “Find Classes,” select “Class Search” and then click on “Search” Enter the Subject Code and Catalog Number for the class you wish to add in the “Class Search Criteria” box and click “Search” You should now see “Search Results” displaying the first section of the course. By clicking on the blue arrow, you can scroll through all sections being offered Find the section number of the class for which you want to register Click on “Select Class” This should take you to the “Enrollment Preferences” screen Click on “Next” This should take you to the “Select Classes to Add” screen, and you should get a message telling you that the class has been added to your backpack Select the class, click on “Proceed to Step 2 of 3”, and follow the prompts to officially register for the class After registering, you should receive a message telling you that you are now registered for the class

After the drop/add deadline

Follow the same steps as above. An email will be sent to the instructor and ROB program coordinator for approval. You will receive a confirmation once the course is approved.

Drop a class

Before the drop/add deadline

Click on the “Drop” Tab If prompted, select the correct term Select class(es) you would like to drop Verify that you have selected the correct class(es) Click “Drop Selected Classes” Follow the prompts to finish dropping your classes You should receive a message telling you that you have successfully dropped.

After the add/drop deadline

International Students: If you drop below full-time enrollment, you will need to get a reduced course load letter. Go to the International Student section of the program’s website for the instructions.

Follow the same steps as above. An email will be sent to the instructor and ROB program coordinator for approval. You will receive a confirmation once the course is approved.

Please note that when a course is dropped after the deadline, a “W” notation appears on the student’s transcript indicating that the student elected the course and later dropped it (even if the student never attended the class).

Waitlist

If you cannot get into course, your best option is get on the waitlist and see if you are enrolled into the course when a student withdraws. Waitlists remain active on Wolverine Access until the drop/add deadline for that term. We do not know your chances of getting into the course.

At the instructor’s discretion, course permissions can be issued to students. You can ask for permission to enroll in the course after the first day of class. We recommend that you do not contact the instructor for a course permission before the first day of class because you may not receive it.

Course permission will come in an email. To use a course permission, students must first drop from the waitlist, and then add the class.

Enroll in an independent study (ROB 590/690/990/995)

Under “Find Classes,” select “Class Search” and then click on “Search” Enter the Subject Code and Catalog Number for the independent course for the specific department. ROB 590. Click the box “Include Independent Study Classes” Click “Search” You should now see “Search Results” displaying the first section of the course. Select the Faculty member for the section which you want to register. Click on “Select Class” This should take you to the “Enrollment Preferences” screen Click on “Next” This should take you to the “Select Classes to Add” screen, and you should get a message telling you that the class has been added to your backpack Select the class, click on “Proceed to Step 2 of 3”, and follow the prompts to officially register for the class After registering, you should receive a message telling you that you are now registered for the class. Complete the ROB 590/690 Proposal Form. The Proposal Form should be submitted by the drop/add deadline of the term in which the student will be registered for ROB 590/690. This form must be completed by MS students and by PhD students at their advisor’s request. Once the student submits the form it will be sent to the advisor and to the graduate chair for their records. The advisor will then communicate with the student directly to approve or modify the form. We encourage both the student and the advisor to periodically revisit this agreement. It should be used by both the student and the research advisor to evaluate progress during the semester.

Visit/audit a course

Before starting the process to visit/audit a course please read Section 3.2 of Rackham’s Academic Policies.

Please note that a course elected as Visit/Audit does not count toward degree requirements nor does it count toward full-time enrollment.

Once you are registered for the course, contact the instructor via email (and cc robotics-sso@umich.edu) asking for approval to visit/audit. Ask the instructor to reply to all with approval. Please include your UMID on the email. The Robotics SSO will forward the email to the Registrar’s Office who will then change the grading basis. Please allow 2-3 business days for this to be processed by the Robotics SSO.