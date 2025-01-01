RUSC Logo

Robotics Undergraduate Student Council

RUSC Logo

Robotics Undergraduate Student Council (RUSC) is established for the expressed purpose of developing a community and supporting undergraduate students in the Robotics Department at the University of Michigan.

As a robotics student organization sponsored by the Undergraduate Department of Robotics, we support the program by:

  • Supporting student-faculty feedback in academic coursework

  • Creating outreach opportunities to serve a larger community

  • Fostering an environment of equity

  • Hosting professional and networking events 

  • Bringing everyone together through social events to bring the robotics community together

All students declared as Undergraduate Robotics majors are considered to be eligible members of RUSC.

If you are declared and want to become a member, sign up here!

RUSC Sign-up

If you are a RUSC member already, add any suggestions or comments here!

Feedback Form

RUSC Calendar

Looking for RUSC and undergraduate robotics events? Check out the Google calendar!

Current Officers

Sammie Staudinger

Sammie Staudinger

President

Tate Collier

Tate Collier

Secretary

Halina Costello

Halina Costello

Treasurer

Gurnoor Kaur

Gurnoor Kaur

Outreach Chair

Ishrat Khan

Ishrat Khan

DEI Chair

Lilly Richards

Lilly Richards

Academic Chair

Justin Boverhof

Justin Boverhof

Professional Development Chair

Max West

Max West

Social Chair

A social meeting with No Thai food

A social meeting with No Thai.

RUSC members at a community event

Students doing outreach with robots on campus.

RUSC members at a boba meetup

Boba meetup with a group of students.

RUSC members at a mingle event

RUSC Meet and Greet

RUSC members at a holiday event with a TV display a fireplace in the background

A holiday potluck with students.

Maize Page 

Instagram