Robotics Undergraduate Student Council (RUSC) is established for the expressed purpose of developing a community and supporting undergraduate students in the Robotics Department at the University of Michigan.

As a robotics student organization sponsored by the Undergraduate Department of Robotics, we support the program by:

Supporting student-faculty feedback in academic coursework

Creating outreach opportunities to serve a larger community

Fostering an environment of equity

Hosting professional and networking events

Bringing everyone together through social events to bring the robotics community together

All students declared as Undergraduate Robotics majors are considered to be eligible members of RUSC.

Current Officers

Sammie Staudinger President Tate Collier Secretary Halina Costello Treasurer Gurnoor Kaur Outreach Chair Ishrat Khan DEI Chair Lilly Richards Academic Chair Justin Boverhof Professional Development Chair Max West Social Chair

A social meeting with No Thai. Students doing outreach with robots on campus. Boba meetup with a group of students. RUSC Meet and Greet A holiday potluck with students.

