Robotics Undergraduate Student Council (RUSC) is established for the expressed purpose of developing a community and supporting undergraduate students in the Robotics Department at the University of Michigan.
As a robotics student organization sponsored by the Undergraduate Department of Robotics, we support the program by:
Supporting student-faculty feedback in academic coursework
Creating outreach opportunities to serve a larger community
Fostering an environment of equity
Hosting professional and networking events
Bringing everyone together through social events to bring the robotics community together
All students declared as Undergraduate Robotics majors are considered to be eligible members of RUSC.
If you are declared and want to become a member, sign up here!
If you are a RUSC member already, add any suggestions or comments here!
RUSC Calendar
Looking for RUSC and undergraduate robotics events? Check out the Google calendar!
Current Officers
Sammie Staudinger
President
Tate Collier
Secretary
Halina Costello
Treasurer
Gurnoor Kaur
Outreach Chair
Ishrat Khan
DEI Chair
Lilly Richards
Academic Chair
Justin Boverhof
Professional Development Chair
Max West
Social Chair
A social meeting with No Thai.
Students doing outreach with robots on campus.
Boba meetup with a group of students.
RUSC Meet and Greet
A holiday potluck with students.
Other Useful RUSC Links
