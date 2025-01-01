Student Appointments within Robotics

The Robotics Department relies on students to fill many job roles across the department. This includes:

Graduate Student Instructors (GSI)

Instructional Aides (IA)

Peer Advisors

Tutors

Graders

Building Tour Guides

If you would like to be considered for any of these roles, please fill out this student appointment interest form.

Graduate Student Instructor (GSI) Positions

Overview

A GSI coordinates, leads, or assists in the instructional process in direct interaction with students. This can include class sessions, office hours, recitation, laboratory, quiz, or problem sessions. GSI positions are filled by both incoming and current graduate students. Doctoral students are given priority. GSIs are usually expected to work 16 to 20 hours per week, receiving full tuition and fees, monthly stipend, and university health care coverage.

Application Timeline

The application is open approximately July and November each year. The link will be shared to those who fill out the student appointment interest form and express interest in a GSI position.

Useful Resources

Application Process

Students desiring a GSI position must take part in the departmental application process which takes place two times per year (typically November and July).

If you are a non-native speaker of English, you must take and pass the Oral English Test (OET) before you can be placed as a GSI. You are still eligible to apply before taking the test.

Selection Process

The faculty teaching the course review applications. All guaranteed financial aid students are placed first. The remaining students will be placed on a waitlist.

The waitlist priority is established by number of semesters in program and then academic performance.

Faculty can recommend you, however, faculty preference will be considered at the time students are assigned from the waitlist.

Adjustments to the course you are assigned could occur based on department needs.

It is very rare that newly admitted students receive a GSI during their first semester or year.

Class Size Policy