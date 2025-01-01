Undergraduate Program Requirements

The Robotics program focuses on the study of embodied intelligences that must sense, reason, act, and work with people to improve quality of life and productivity equitably across society.

The Robotics BSE is designed to allow students a high degree of flexibility in creating their undergraduate experience. Students can select different combinations of core classes and electives in order to focus on different elements or topics within robotics.

The information below is also available and explained in the Robotics Undergraduate Program Guide.