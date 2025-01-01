Undergraduate Program Requirements

Core requirements and policies in robotics

The Robotics program focuses on the study of embodied intelligences that must sense, reason, act, and work with people to improve quality of life and productivity equitably across society.

The Robotics BSE is designed to allow students a high degree of flexibility in creating their undergraduate experience. Students can select different combinations of core classes and electives in order to focus on different elements or topics within robotics.

The information below is also available and explained in the Robotics Undergraduate Program Guide.

MRover unveils and tests their new rover at the Mars Yard. Photo: Brenda Ahearn.

Robotics and College Requirements

Archived Program Guides

Dual Majors

To earn dual majors within the College of Engineering, students must satisfy the requirements for both programs and take at least 14 additional credit hours of pertinent technical coursework beyond shared requirements.

Pass/Fail Policy

Students may elect a maximum of 2 courses graded as Pass/Fail per term (1 during Spring/Summer) and a maximum of 14 credits total.

Transfer Credit

For Robotics majors who have taken courses at other institutions, U-M maintains a list of approved transfer courses.

Robotics Technical Electives

  • Upper-Level Electives: Any 300-level or above Robotics course may be used as an upper-level technical elective.
  • Flexible Technical Electives: Any 400-level or above course within the College of Engineering or Mathematics/Physics 400-level credit or above may be used as a flexible technical elective.