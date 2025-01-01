Summer Undergraduate Research in Engineering (SURE)

Summer Undergraduate Research in Engineering (SURE) offers summer research internships to outstanding current U-M undergraduate students who have completed their sophomore or junior year (preference will be given to those who have completed three years of study) by the time of their internship. Participants have the opportunity to conduct 10-12 weeks of full-time summer research with some of the country’s leading faculty in a wide range of engineering disciplines. The program provides opportunities for students to assess their interests and potential in pursuing research at the Masters or Ph.D. level in graduate school.

All participants must apply online through the SURE website. Accepted applicants receive guidance by a faculty advisor in a College of Engineering research facility, a stipend of $6,000, attend regular meetings and engage in activities that help prepare students for graduate school.

Important Dates

  • Application Opens: December 2, 2024
  • Application Due: January 8, 2025
  • Review Period: February 2025
  • Offers Begin: Late February - March
  • Projects Begin: May 2025

Selection Process

Eligible applications will be reviewed by department staff and provided to the Faculty Mentors, who will review your application materials for their selection. It is possible that they will reach out to you directly for further information. You do not need to do anything else or reach out to the Faculty Mentors, but if you have any specific questions regarding a SURE Project, you are welcome to reach out to the listed Faculty Mentor. Any notification of an offer will be sent from the SURE Manager. Learn more: https://sure.engin.umich.edu/

Frequently Asked Questions

Additional SURE FAQS can be found here.

The 2025 SURE Application is closed for submissions.

Robotics SURE Projects