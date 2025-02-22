☰
Events
Michigan Robotics hosts regular events that bring together students, faculty, and industry leaders. These events provide opportunities for learning, networking, and exploring the latest developments in robotics research and applications.
Robotics Pathways and Careers Speaker Series
Join us for talks from distinguished roboticists sharing their career journeys and insights into the field. This series aims to highlight the many paths to robotics and what students can do with a robotics degree.
View upcoming and past talks
Upcoming events
Saturday Morning Physics | Breaking Bias, Building Bots: The Intersection of DEI and Robotics
Oluwami Dosunmu-Ogunbi, Visiting Assistant Professor of Mechanical Engineering (Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology)
Robots do exactly what we tell them but building machines that truly serve everyone requires diverse perspectives. This talk explores how robots work, how we control them, and why diversity, equity, and inclusion are essential to shaping the future o...