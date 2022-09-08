Robotics Pathways and Careers Speaker Series

Abstract

The early 1980’s, when I was a student at the University of Michigan, was the time that industrial robots for material handling, assembly, and inspection were becoming well established in product manufacturing environments. Robotic capabilities have continued to develop and expand into the products themselves, made possible as the enabling technologies have become “retail market mature” in their performance, cost-effectiveness, and reliability. Consumer products apply these technologies to enhance their customer-facing capabilities using robotics technology… and transportation products are no exception. Automobiles have become more technologically advanced and feature-laden, particularly in the areas of active safety systems and varying levels of autonomous operation. In each case the vehicle itself takes over or augments safety-critical tasks that the driver was fully responsible for previously. This has pulled robotics engineering to intersect with the world of automotive product engineering. Both are highly interdisciplinary and require broad thinking to pull it all together as a retail consumer product. Deep technical specialization is also required in critical areas along the engineering supply chain. In this talk I will share my education and career path in the automotive industry, similarities between automotive and robotics engineering, and how today’s robotics engineering education can apply to this industry. I will also discuss some of the skills and behaviors that employers are looking for that we are not directly taught in school. We will also have time for Q&A at the end.

Bio

Andrew J. Farah, most recently the Executive Director of Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) at General Motors, has stepped back from his 36-year career with the automaker in September 2023. He has held various leadership positions in Engineering, Planning, and Aftersales. He plans to continue in the industry to advise leaders and businesses, while also focusing on developing the engineering talent that the industry needs today and tomorrow. With over 40 years of total automotive technical and business experience, Mr. Farah has had the opportunity to work on and lead many groundbreaking vehicle programs. He made major contributions to the EV1 electric vehicle as Engineering Manager for Propulsion Software & Controls, the Chevrolet Volt extended-range electric vehicle as Vehicle Chief Engineer, and the Cruise AV and Cruise Origin as vehicle Chief Technical Architect and program Executive Director. He has also been involved in the automotive launch of several electrical/electronic technologies that are now considered commonplace in the industry. In his most recent ADAS role he was responsible for the development and execution of active safety features, Super Cruise, and Ultra Cruise for GM’s retail and fleet portfolio. Mr. Farah holds a bachelor’s degree in Computer Engineering (BSE CE ‘82) and a master’s degree in Electrical Science (MSE ‘84), both from the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor. He is also a member of the Society of Automotive Engineers (SAE).

