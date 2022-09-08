Robotics Pathways and Careers Speaker Series

Answering the question of 'What can I do with a robotics degree?'

The Robotics Pathways and Careers Speaker Series (RPCSS) invites professionals working in robotics to come talk with current undergraduates about their career path, how a background in robotics has impacted their professional growth, and what they hope to see in students looking to enter the profession.

The RPCSS is held every other Tuesday evening from 4:30-6:00pm on the campus of the University of Michigan in 2300 FMCRB.

The 90-minute format of the event will consist of a 30-minute presentation from the invited speaker and up to 40 minutes of moderated Q&A and discussion. Students will be able to participate in person or remotely. Each seminar will be available via Zoom.

Upcoming speakers

Daniel Meier
Abstract

Information to come.

Bio

Daniel started his journey in robotics at ETH Zurich, earning his Master’s in Robotics, Systems, and Control in 2015 after completing his thesis at JPL in Los Angeles. Inspired by an internship at a Silicon Valley drone startup, he co-founded his first spin-off in drone entertainment before transitioning to drone-enabled automated inventory monitoring with his second robotics startup. Now part of M Robotics, he is passionate about driving value creation and tackling the challenges that come with the rapid growth of the department.

Past speakers