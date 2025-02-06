A presentation in the atrium of the Ford Robotics Building

Robotics Seminar Series

Invited speakers present on a range of robotics topics

The Robotics Seminar Series invites robotics experts to present their work to the Michigan Robotics community.

The presentations are held every other Thursday from 3:30-4:30pm on the campus of the University of Michigan in 2300 FMCRB and on Zoom when available. Recordings will be posted when available.

Upcoming speakers

Past speakers