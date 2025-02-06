Robotics Seminar Series

Invited speakers present on a range of robotics topics
Abstract
In the last few decades, most robotics success stories have been limited to structured or controlled environments. A major challenge is to develop robot systems that can operate in complex or unstructured environments corresponding to homes, dense traffic, outdoor terrains, public places, etc. In this talk, we give an overview of our ongoing work on developing robust planning and navigation technologies that use recent advances in computer vision, sensor technologies, machine learning, and motion planning algorithms. We present new methods that utilize multi-modal observations from an RGB camera, 3D LiDAR, and robot odometry for scene perception, along with deep reinforcement learning for reliable planning. The latter is also used to compute dynamically feasible and spatial aware velocities for a robot navigating among mobile obstacles and uneven terrains. We have integrated these methods with wheeled robots, home robots, and legged platforms and highlight their performance in crowded indoor scenes, home environments, and dense outdoor terrains.
Bio
Dinesh Manocha is Paul Chrisman-Iribe Chair in Computer Science & ECE and Distinguished University Professor at University of Maryland College Park. His research interests include virtual environments, physically-based modeling, and robotics. His group has developed a number of software packages that are standard and licensed to 60+ commercial vendors. He has published more than 800 papers & supervised 53 PhD dissertations. He is a Fellow of AAAI, AAAS, ACM, IEEE, and NAI and member of ACM SIGGRAPH and IEEE VR Academies, and Bézier Award from Solid Modeling Association. He received the Distinguished Alumni Award from IIT Delhi the Distinguished Career in Computer Science Award from Washington Academy of Sciences. He was a co-founder of Impulsonic, a developer of physics-based audio simulation technologies, which was acquired by Valve Inc in November 2016.
Abstract
Scaling up data and computation are regarded today as the key to achieving unprecedented performance in many perception tasks. Biological perception is characterized, though, by principles of efficiency implemented through symmetry and efficient sensing. By respecting the symmetries of the problem at hand, models can generalize better, often requiring fewer parameters and less data to learn effectively. Moreover, they provide insights into the underlying structures and symmetries of the data, which can be invaluable in developing more robust and interpretable models. The incoming sensing bandwidth is remarkably low for vision in biological brains, while current computer vision systems are based on full video frames and many views of the world. We will present an active approach to view and touch selection based on information-theoretic principles. We will finish with a new sensor paradigm that senses only visual events rather than whole scenes and show how it can solve basic tasks fundamental to embodied intelligence.
Bio
Kostas Daniilidis is the Ruth Yalom Stone Professor of Computer and Information Science at the University of Pennsylvania, where he has been faculty since 1998. He is an IEEE Fellow. He was the director of the GRASP laboratory from 2008 to 2013. He obtained his undergraduate degree in Electrical Engineering from the National Technical University of Athens, 1986, and his PhD in Computer Science from the University of Karlsruhe, 1992. He received the Best Conference Paper Award at ICRA 2017. He co-chaired ECCV 2010 and 3DPVT 2006. His most cited works have been on event-based vision, equivariant learning, 3D human pose, and hand-eye calibration.