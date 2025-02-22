Researchers work on a state-of-the-art bipedal robot in the Walking Robotics Lab.

Surgical instruments are held under a lens in a lab setting to test enhanced imaging.

Improving the frame-rate versus resolution tradeoff in optical tomography

February 13, 2025

A new machine-learning approach to enhance the efficiency and accuracy of optical coherence tomography (OCT) imaging improved framerate with no drop-off in resolution.

An illustration shows a vehicle roughly the size of a shuttle bus equipped with a chair for examinations and procedures, ceiling lights on adjustable arms, cabinets, screens, a desk, and other furnishings similar to a doctor's office.

Bridging gaps in rural health care with AI-powered mobile clinics

February 12, 2025

General practitioners with AI help could make diagnoses, run and interpret tests, and perform procedures like specialists.

A Jerboa, a mouse like creature, jumping against a black background.

Mammal-like tails most promising for acrobatic robots

February 12, 2025

Roboticists have preferred the simplicity of lizard-like tails, but mammal-style tails may be both lighter and higher performance for turning a robot's body in space.

Renay Hutchings helps inform NSBE attendees about the Robotics Department.

Robotics Department honors faculty and staff efforts in 2024

February 6, 2025

The department recognizes Kayla Dombrowski, Brent Gillespie, and Renay Hutchings for their work over the past year improving the department's culture and operations.

A 3D-printed bipedal robot inspired by the design of a commercial-scale robot aims to provide an open-source platform for studying and applying reinforcement learning.

A smaller, simpler bipedal robot student project

November 11, 2024

Dr. Ogunbi posing with three robots

Saturday Morning Physics | Breaking Bias, Building Bots: The Intersection of DEI and Robotics

Oluwami Dosunmu-Ogunbi, Visiting Assistant Professor of Mechanical Engineering (Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology)
Students work on programming an MBot in the Ford Robotics Building.
robotics community

Diversifying robotics with a one-of-a-kind collaborative teaching model

October 23, 2024

Toyota Research Institute and Amazon help fund the hybrid program that partners with Minority-Serving Institutions.
University of Michigan Robotics
robotics community

What are specific faculty looking for in PhD applications?

September 25, 2024

We asked faculty what they look for in an applicant. Here are their responses.
A student works on a laptop with Scratch programming as an MBot robot sets off into a maze made of plastic barriers.
robotics community

College robots, tweaked with Scratch, inspire younger students

September 23, 2024

Brody Riopelle recently proved that MBots, an educational robotics platform designed for teaching robotics to college students, could be simplified to introduce younger students without any programming knowledge to robotics.
A person wearing a knee exo standing across stairs outside.
rehabilitation robotics

Versatile knee exo for safer lifting

September 18, 2024

Helping out the quad muscles kept study participants lifting safely despite fatigue, with an algorithm that smoothly shifts between lifting and carrying tasks.
Students in Michigan Robotics t-shirts pose in front of a sign saying 'This way to RISE'
robotics community

Robotics Outreach Ambassadors of 2024

September 10, 2024

A video overview of the new interactive art piece located in the Ford Robotics Building.
robotics community

Community-powered interactive robotics art project

September 5, 2024

A Digit bipedal robot holds a package in the lobby of the Robotics Building at the University of Michigan.
legged robots & exoskeletons

Enhancing humanoid robot actuator design in new $1.2M project

August 29, 2024

Professor Elliott Rouse, center, speaks with Kevin Best, left, a Robotics PhD, and Senthur Ayyappan, right, who works with Rouse on the Open-Source leg. The leg is being worn by first year Mechanical Engineering PhD student Andrew Seelhoff.
rehabilitation robotics

Building an ecosystem for the Open-Source Leg

July 10, 2024

Michigan Robotics logo
robotics community

New faculty joining Michigan Robotics

June 27, 2024

Two researchers on a boat, as one of them points to the sonar data they are collecting on a screen.
robotics community

Katherine Skinner awarded NSF CAREER grant

June 14, 2024

Legs of a user walking on a two-track treadmill in a lab wearing powered ankle exoskeletons.
rehabilitation robotics

Simulation training improves performance in robotic exoskeletons

June 13, 2024