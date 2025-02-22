☰
Michigan Robotics News
Improving the frame-rate versus resolution tradeoff in optical tomography
February 13, 2025
A new machine-learning approach to enhance the efficiency and accuracy of optical coherence tomography (OCT) imaging improved framerate with no drop-off in resolution.
Bridging gaps in rural health care with AI-powered mobile clinics
February 12, 2025
General practitioners with AI help could make diagnoses, run and interpret tests, and perform procedures like specialists.
Mammal-like tails most promising for acrobatic robots
February 12, 2025
Roboticists have preferred the simplicity of lizard-like tails, but mammal-style tails may be both lighter and higher performance for turning a robot's body in space.
Robotics Department honors faculty and staff efforts in 2024
February 6, 2025
The department recognizes Kayla Dombrowski, Brent Gillespie, and Renay Hutchings for their work over the past year improving the department's culture and operations.
A smaller, simpler bipedal robot student project
November 11, 2024
A 3D-printed bipedal robot inspired by the design of a commercial-scale robot aims to provide an open-source platform for studying and applying reinforcement learning.
Diversifying robotics with a one-of-a-kind collaborative teaching model
October 23, 2024
Toyota Research Institute and Amazon help fund the hybrid program that partners with Minority-Serving Institutions.
What are specific faculty looking for in PhD applications?
September 25, 2024
We asked faculty what they look for in an applicant. Here are their responses.
College robots, tweaked with Scratch, inspire younger students
September 23, 2024
Brody Riopelle recently proved that MBots, an educational robotics platform designed for teaching robotics to college students, could be simplified to introduce younger students without any programming knowledge to robotics.
Versatile knee exo for safer lifting
September 18, 2024
Helping out the quad muscles kept study participants lifting safely despite fatigue, with an algorithm that smoothly shifts between lifting and carrying tasks.
Building an ecosystem for the Open-Source Leg
July 10, 2024
New faculty joining Michigan Robotics
June 27, 2024
Katherine Skinner awarded NSF CAREER grant
June 14, 2024
Simulation training improves performance in robotic exoskeletons
June 13, 2024