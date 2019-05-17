Congratulations to promoted Robotics faculty of 2019

At yesterday’s May 2019 University of Michigan Board of Regents’ meeting, several Core and Affiliated Robotics faculty were approved for promotions to associate and full professors, both with tenure.
Core Faculty promotions:
- Dmitry Berenson, promoted to associate professor
- Jason Corso, promoted to full professor
- Necmiye Ozay, promoted to associate professor
Affiliate Faculty promotions:
- SangHyun Lee, promoted to full professor
- Wes McGee, promoted to associate professor
- Kenn Oldham, promoted to full professor
We congratulate the above professors on their advancement and wish them continued excellence in research and collaboration in accelerating developments in the field of robotics.