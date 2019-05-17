Congratulations to promoted Robotics faculty of 2019

by Dan Newman

Recently promoted associate professor Necmiye Ozay, works with former graduate student Lars Petter Nilsson, in a tech-heavy driverless car at Mcity. Photo by Robert Coelius, Michigan Engineering.

At yesterday’s May 2019 University of Michigan Board of Regents’ meeting, several Core and Affiliated Robotics faculty were approved for promotions to associate and full professors, both with tenure.

Core Faculty promotions:

Affiliate Faculty promotions:

We congratulate the above professors on their advancement and wish them continued excellence in research and collaboration in accelerating developments in the field of robotics.

