Congratulations to promoted Robotics faculty of 2019

May 17, 2019 by Dan Newman

Recently promoted associate professor Necmiye Ozay, works with former graduate student Lars Petter Nilsson, in a tech-heavy driverless car at Mcity. Photo by Robert Coelius, Michigan Engineering.

At yesterday’s May 2019 University of Michigan Board of Regents’ meeting, several Core and Affiliated Robotics faculty were approved for promotions to associate and full professors, both with tenure.

Core Faculty promotions:

Dmitry Berenson, promoted to associate professor

Jason Corso, promoted to full professor

Necmiye Ozay, promoted to associate professor

Affiliate Faculty promotions:

SangHyun Lee, promoted to full professor

Wes McGee, promoted to associate professor

Kenn Oldham, promoted to full professor

We congratulate the above professors on their advancement and wish them continued excellence in research and collaboration in accelerating developments in the field of robotics.