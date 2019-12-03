Doubling dollars to Women in Science and Engineering

December 3, 2019 by Dan Newman

After learning aerodynamics, a little aerospace engineering, and performing some flight calculations, a WISE summer camp plays quadcopter quidditch with Professor Anouck Girard.

For the annual University of Michigan #GivingBlueDay, on December 3rd, every dollar donated to Michigan Robotics will be matched with a dollar donated to Women in Science and Engineering (WISE).

The faculty and staff of Michigan Robotics will donate up to $5,000 to WISE, in support of their outreach and programs designed to increase the number of girls and women pursuing degrees and careers in science, technology, engineering and mathematics while fostering the success of students anywhere on the gender spectrum.

