Congratulations to promoted Robotics faculty of 2020

Chad showing lab members 3d environment

Recently promoted professor Chad Jenkins shows the 3-D environment that two of his research group’s robots scanned in the Beyster Building in 2016. Photo: Joseph Xu, Michigan Engineering.

The University of Michigan Board of Regents approved a number of faculty promotions at their May meeting yesterday, including several Robotics members.

Core faculty celebrating a promotion are:

Congratulations to the professors on their advancement!

As the Ford Motor Company Robotics Building is completed this summer, we look forward to sharing the space and ideas with these newly promoted faculty, and our other excellent faculty, students, and staff to accelerate developments in robotics and translate those advancements into serving society.

