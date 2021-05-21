Congratulations to Robotics faculty on 2021 achievements

Robotics faculty have received a plethora of recognition for their exemplary work this past year, including awards and promotions.
Awards
- Peter Gaskell: Robotics Department Faculty Award his outstanding contributions in education and service, and his growing contributions to research as well.
- Maani Ghaffari, Jessy Grizzle, Chad Jenkins, and Dwayne Joseph (Morehouse College): Provost’s Teaching Innovation Prize for the creation and teaching of Robotics 101 and the undergraduate program.
- Ben Kuipers: Herbert Kopf Service Excellence Award for numerous contributions to the CSE Division and Robotics, as well as contributed to national-level efforts to promote more ethical and diverse research in robotics and AI.
- Ram Vasudevan: 1938E Award for outstanding teacher in both elementary and advanced courses.
- Xi Jessie Yang: NSF CAREER Award for research on facilitating trust in autonomous technology.
- Lionel Robert, Dawn Tilbury, Xi Jessie Yang, and Luke Petersen: Vincent Bendix Automotive Electronics Engineering Award.
Promotions
At their May meeting, the University of Michigan Board of Regents approved a number of faculty promotions.
Core faculty promoted:
- Ram Vasudevan, promoted to associate professor of mechanical engineering
Affiliate faculty promoted:
- Shorya Awtar, promoted to professor of mechanical engineering
- Sophia Brueckner, associate professor of art and design
- Matias del Campo, promoted to associate professor of architecture
- Anouck Girard, promoted professor of aerospace engineering
- Zhengya Zhang, promoted to professor of electrical engineering and computer science
In addition, Peter Gaskell was promoted to Lecturer IV.
Congratulations to all our community has achieved this year! As we settle into our new home in the Ford Robotics Building, we look forward to seeing one another in person much more frequently, and collaborating even more so to fulfill our mission of robotics that serve society.