Talia Moore earns Robotics Faculty Award

January 25, 2022 by Dan Newman

Talia Moore, assistant professor of mechanical engineering, received the first Robotics Departmental Faculty Award in recognition of “high impact accomplishments benefitting Robotics and the College of Engineering.”

Moore officially joined the Robotics Institute as a core faculty member in 2021, however began contributing to the program in 2018 while a postdoctoral fellow in ecology and evolutionary biology. At that time, Moore created the “Robotics Interfaces” seminar series supported by a grant from the Office of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion. This series organized partnerships between Robotics and departments around the university to invite speakers whose talks brought not only speakers from biology, architecture, and fashion, but brought together students from varied programs to discuss the ways in which their disciplines overlap.

Once a member of Robotics, Moore created and taught ROB 599: Bioinspiration. This course offers students the chance to exercise creativity with biomimicry design, and showcases Moore’s expertise in biological and robotic systems.

In outfitting the new Ford Motor Company Robotics Building, Moore helped set up the Robotics Makerspace. This building feature is a defining differentiator, allowing courses, labs, and teams quick, on-site access to fabricate and test beyond computer models.

“I have no doubt she will continue to be a major contributor to the expertise, spirit, and action that will separate and elevate Michigan Robotics, Michigan Engineering, and the University from its peers,” said Jessy Grizzle, director of Michigan Robotics.

Moore was also recently awarded the Carl Gans Young Investigator Award from the Society for Integrative and Comparative Biology. The award recognizes “an outstanding young investigator for distinguished contributions to the field of comparative biomechanics.”