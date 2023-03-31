2023 NSF GRFP Recipients of Michigan Robotics

March 31, 2023 by Dan Newman

We are thrilled to announce that two graduate students from Michigan Robotics have been awarded the prestigious National Science Foundation’s Graduate Research Fellowships for 2023. This program recognizes graduate students in NSF-supported science, technology, engineering, and mathematics disciplines who are pursuing masters and doctoral degrees. The fellowship helps ensure the quality, vitality, and diversity of the scientific and engineering workforce.

Meet the 2023 NSF GRFP recipients from Michigan Robotics:

Zachary Bons

Zach’s research aims to restore natural interaction between individuals with amputation and their dynamic environments via biomimetic robotic prostheses. Specifically, he is currently focusing on improving the mechanics and control of the Open Source Leg to enable human-like responses to unexpected disturbances and unpredictable terrain. His end goal is to develop robotic prostheses that feel like a natural extension of the biological limb.

Zach received his B.S. in Mechanical Engineering from Brigham Young University in 2021 and is currently in his second year of graduate research with the Neurobionics Lab, directed by Professor Elliott Rouse.

Emily Keller

Emily works in the Locomotor Control Systems lab under the guidance of Professor Robert Gregg. Her research is centered on developing a strategy to detect ground reaction forces and subsequently gait events without the use of extra sensors in a powered knee-ankle prosthesis. By doing so, she aims to decrease the complexity, mass, and cost of powered prosthetics. Once her current project is validated with amputee test subjects, Emily plans to move into mechanical design, focusing on biomimetic powered knee and ankle prosthetic joints.

Emily received her B.S. in Biomedical Engineering from North Carolina State University in 2021. She is currently in her second year of the Robotics Ph.D. program.

Congratulations to both Zachary and Emily on their outstanding achievements and for being recognized by the National Science Foundation’s Graduate Research Fellowship Program. We look forward to witnessing the impact of their research on the field of robotics.