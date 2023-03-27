Cindy Chestek inducted into the 2023 class of the AIMBE Fellows

March 27, 2023 by Dan Newman

Congratulations to Professor Cindy Chestek, who has been elected to the American Institute for Medical and Biological Engineering (AIMBE) College of Fellows. This is among the highest professional distinctions in the field of medical and biological engineering, reserved for the top two percent of professionals in the field.

Chestek’s pioneering contributions to neural engineering technologies and translation, as well as her passion for supporting women in engineering and science, were recognized by her peers and the College of Fellows. This work includes developing a prosthetic hand that can be controlled by the brain. She joins the distinguished ranks of the AIMBE College of Fellows Class of 2023, which comprises 140 members.

In response to receiving the recognition, Chestek said, “It has been an immense privilege to work with all of my amazing students and trainees to build this research program over the past decade.”

The formal induction ceremony was held during the AIMBE Annual Event. Chestek’s induction alongside Fellows from over 30 countries speaks to the widespread impact of her work throughout academia, industry, clinical practice, and government.

Joining the AIMBE College of Fellows puts Chestek in esteemed company, including three Nobel Prize laureates, 17 Fellows who have received the Presidential Medal of Science and/or Technology and Innovation, and 205 inducted to the National Academy of Engineering. Chestek’s induction highlights her outstanding contributions to “engineering and medicine research, practice, or education” and her role in developing and implementing innovative approaches to bioengineering education.

Michigan Robotics is proud to have Chestek as a faculty member. AIMBE’s recognition of her contributions is a testament to her hard work and dedication to making a positive impact on society through her research and advocacy initiatives. Chestek also holds appointments in Biomedical Engineering and Electrical Engineering.