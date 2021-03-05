Legged Robots & Exoskeletons

A Jerboa, a mouse like creature, jumping against a black background.

Mammal-like tails most promising for acrobatic robots

February 12, 2025

Roboticists have preferred the simplicity of lizard-like tails, but mammal-style tails may be both lighter and higher performance for turning a robot's body in space.

A smaller, simpler bipedal robot student project

November 11, 2024

A 3D-printed bipedal robot inspired by the design of a commercial-scale robot aims to provide an open-source platform for studying and applying reinforcement learning.

A person wearing a knee exo standing across stairs outside.

Versatile knee exo for safer lifting

September 18, 2024

Helping out the quad muscles kept study participants lifting safely despite fatigue, with an algorithm that smoothly shifts between lifting and carrying tasks.

A Digit bipedal robot holds a package in the lobby of the Robotics Building at the University of Michigan.

Enhancing humanoid robot actuator design in new $1.2M project

August 29, 2024

Researchers at the University of Michigan have been awarded a $1.2 million grant from the National Science Foundation (NSF) to enhance the design of humanoid legged robots, enabling their use in demanding situations such as warehouse labor and emergency response.

Legs of a user walking on a two-track treadmill in a lab wearing powered ankle exoskeletons.

Simulation training improves performance in robotic exoskeletons

June 13, 2024

Researchers at North Carolina State University have demonstrated a new method that leverages artificial intelligence (AI) and computer simulations to train robotic exoskeletons to autonomously help users save energy for versatile activities such as walking, running, and climbing stairs.

A person wearing sturdy boots and jeans walks on a treadmill wearing a metal brace from the ankle to just below the knee.

Even robots make mistakes: How humans walk with imperfect exoskeletons

March 12, 2024

When a lower limb exoskeleton does not operate properly, some users recover their step quickly while others overcompensate with their hip or ankle. Credit: Brenda Ahearn, Michigan Engineering.

A student demonstrating a robotic exoskeleton.

Choosing exoskeleton settings like a Pandora radio station

October 19, 2023

A team of engineers at the University of Michigan, Google and Georgia Tech has designed the simplest way for users to program their own exoskeleton assistance settings.

Simulation of jerboa bones showing stress with a fused metatarsal and unfused metatarsals breaking under stress

How evolution overshot the optimum bone structure in jerboas

October 17, 2022

Foot bones that are separate in small hopping rodents are fused in their larger cousins, and a team of researchers at the University of Michigan and University of California, San Diego, wanted to know why.

A user's legs walking with a powered ankle exoskeleton on a treadmill

How we can better link mind and machine

July 28, 2022

A team led by University of Michigan researchers recently tested how exoskeleton users responded to the task of matching haptic feedback to the timing of each footstep.

Leo Medrano, a PhD student in the Neurobionics Lab at the University of Michigan, tests out an ankle exoskeleton on a two-track treadmill. Researchers were able to give the exoskeleton user direct control to tune its behavior, allowing them to find the right torque and timing settings for themselves.

Exoskeletons with personalize-your-own settings

March 30, 2022

Researchers gave users direct control to customize the behavior of an ankle exoskeleton.

A mini-cheetah out on the Robot Garden at the Ford Motor Company Robotics Building.

$1M for open-source first-responder robots

September 16, 2021

Tomorrow’s wildfire fighters and other first responders may tag-team with robotic assistants that can hike through wilderness areas and disaster zones, thanks to a University of Michigan research project.

Animation of an exoskeleton moving from sitting to standing.

Taking an exoskeleton from ‘ready, set’ to go

March 5, 2021

An exoskeleton user can now go from sitting to standing safely and without assistance.

