A robotic prosthetic leg.

A more comfortable robotic prosthetic leg

July 15, 2020

A new robotic prosthetic leg prototype offers a more natural gait while also being quieter and more energy efficient than other designs.

An open source leg.

Open-source bionic leg: First-of-its-kind platform aims to rapidly advance prosthetics

June 5, 2019

A new open-source, artificially intelligent prosthetic leg designed by researchers at the University of Michigan and Shirley Ryan AbilityLab is now available to the scientific community.

