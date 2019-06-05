☰
News about Legged Robots & Exoskeletons
A more comfortable robotic prosthetic leg
July 15, 2020
A new robotic prosthetic leg prototype offers a more natural gait while also being quieter and more energy efficient than other designs.
Open-source bionic leg: First-of-its-kind platform aims to rapidly advance prosthetics
June 5, 2019
A new open-source, artificially intelligent prosthetic leg designed by researchers at the University of Michigan and Shirley Ryan AbilityLab is now available to the scientific community.
