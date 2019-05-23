Perception & Manipulation

Nima Fazeli in his lab shows visitors a robotic arm equipped with special touch sensors. Photo: Brenda Ahearn/University of Michigan, College of Engineering, Communications and Marketing

Nima Fazeli awarded NSF CAREER grant

June 7, 2024

Nima Fazeli, assistant professor of robotics, was awarded the National Science Foundation’s Faculty Early Career Development (CAREER) grant for a project “to realize intelligent and dexterous robots that seamlessly integrate vision and touch.

A robot arm grasps a rope as a researcher assists.

'Fake' data helps robots learn the ropes faster

June 29, 2022

In a step toward robots that can learn on the fly like humans do, a new approach expands training data sets for robots that work with soft objects like ropes and fabrics, or in cluttered environments.

A virtual robot shows different modes of motion, with only feet, with one hand, or with both, as it traverses rough terrain.

Rubble-roving robots use hands and feet to navigate treacherous terrain

August 13, 2021

A new way for robots to predict when they can’t trust their models, and to recover when they find that their model is unreliable.

A robot performs the difficult to model task of manipulating straps without tangling them around a mock car engine in the Autonomous Robotic Manipulation Lab.

Helping robots learn what they can and can’t do in new situations

May 19, 2021

To overcome this problem, University of Michigan researchers have created a way for robots to predict when they can’t trust their models, and to recover when they find that their model is unreliable.

A video feed from a camera in Times Square showing people walking around.

Using computer vision to track social distancing

April 15, 2020

A University of Michigan startup is tracking social distancing behaviors in real time at some of the most visited places in the world.

A robot perceiving a scene.

A quicker eye for robotics to help in our cluttered, human environments

May 23, 2019

A University of Michigan team has developed an algorithm that lets machines perceive their environments orders of magnitude faster than similar previous approaches.