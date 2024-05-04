News about the Michigan Robotics community

Renay Hutchings helps inform NSBE attendees about the Robotics Department.

Robotics Department honors faculty and staff efforts in 2024

February 6, 2025

The department recognizes Kayla Dombrowski, Brent Gillespie, and Renay Hutchings for their work over the past year improving the department's culture and operations.

A 3D-printed bipedal robot inspired by the design of a commercial-scale robot aims to provide an open-source platform for studying and applying reinforcement learning.

A smaller, simpler bipedal robot student project

November 11, 2024

Students work on programming an MBot in the Ford Robotics Building.

Diversifying robotics with a one-of-a-kind collaborative teaching model

October 23, 2024

Toyota Research Institute and Amazon help fund the hybrid program that partners with Minority-Serving Institutions.

What are specific faculty looking for in PhD applications?

September 25, 2024

We asked faculty what they look for in an applicant. Here are their responses.

A student works on a laptop with Scratch programming as an MBot robot sets off into a maze made of plastic barriers.

College robots, tweaked with Scratch, inspire younger students

September 23, 2024

Brody Riopelle recently proved that MBots, an educational robotics platform designed for teaching robotics to college students, could be simplified to introduce younger students without any programming knowledge to robotics.

Students in Michigan Robotics t-shirts pose in front of a sign saying 'This way to RISE'

Robotics Outreach Ambassadors of 2024

September 10, 2024

We encourage community outreach among our students by recognizing those who have gone above and beyond. In a new milestone since launching the program in 2021, this year's ambassadors collectively logged over 1000 hours of community service.

A video overview of the new interactive art piece located in the Ford Robotics Building.

Community-powered interactive robotics art project

September 5, 2024

A new department has a dynamic culture, unfettered by tradition and able to adapt to the needs of its community and society. But, it also raises the question of how the individuals who make up the department see themselves, and the department as a whole.

Michigan Robotics logo

New faculty joining Michigan Robotics

June 27, 2024

The Robotics Department at the University of Michigan thrives on the principle that collaboration multiplies the quality and impact of our work, and we’re excited to announce new faculty who each bring their own teaching and research expertise to the program.

Two researchers on a boat, as one of them points to the sonar data they are collecting on a screen.

Katherine Skinner awarded NSF CAREER grant

June 14, 2024

Katie Skinner was awarded the National Science Foundation’s Faculty Early Career Development (CAREER) grant for a project “to provide new capabilities for marine robotic systems to map, visualize, and navigate underwater sites autonomously.

Nima Fazeli in his lab shows visitors a robotic arm equipped with special touch sensors. Photo: Brenda Ahearn/University of Michigan, College of Engineering, Communications and Marketing

Nima Fazeli awarded NSF CAREER grant

June 7, 2024

Nima Fazeli, assistant professor of robotics, was awarded the National Science Foundation’s Faculty Early Career Development (CAREER) grant for a project “to realize intelligent and dexterous robots that seamlessly integrate vision and touch.

Two hands place a robotic fish in an LED-lit aquarium, next to a robot fish already in the water.

Autonomous aquarium: robotic fish swim for social impact

May 23, 2024

Three University of Michigan students engineered a robotic school of fish prototype, named Swarm Fish, as part of their class project in ROB 203: Robotics Mechanisms.

Portrait of Wami Ogunbi giving a speech at her graduation.

First Black woman to earn U-M Robotics PhD speaks at commencement

May 4, 2024

Wami Ogunbi opens up about the importance of advocates and mentors in enabling her to achieve—and delivers a message about the importance of inclusion.

