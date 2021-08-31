News about the Michigan Robotics community

Welcome new Robotics faculty

December 6, 2022

We are proud to welcome the following to the University of Michigan: Jamie Berger, Mark Draelos, Greg Formosa, Xiaonan (Sean) Huang, Christoforos Mavrogiannis

Professor Dawn Tilbury presents Meghan Dailey with a gift.

The first Robotics Alumni Award winner

September 28, 2022

Meghan Dailey, one of the first Robotics graduate students, is the first Robotics Alumni Award winner.

Two hands work on small robot on a bench top.

First graduate recipients of the Ehrenberg Fellowship

September 27, 2022

Eight incoming Robotics master’s students received a scholarship award as recipients of the Roger Ehrenberg and Carin Levine Ehrenberg Fellowship.

Hardik Parwana gives drone flight lessons to a visiting Marygrove High School student.

The 2022 Robotics Outreach Ambassadors

August 26, 2022

Students are the largest part of our robotics community, and regularly take this task on in addition to their coursework, research, student instruction workloads.

A student works on robot in ROB 103

New U-M Undergraduate Robotics Program launches

June 7, 2022

The new undergraduate program in robotics at Michigan Engineering will empower students to practice the full spectrum of robotics—including underwater, wheeled, legged, flying and medical robots—at U-M's 134,000-square-foot Ford Motor Company Robotics Building.

Dawn Tilbury giving a lecture.

Former NSF director becomes first chair of Michigan Robotics Department

May 20, 2022

Dawn Tilbury, associate vice president for research – convergence science at U-M, will serve as the first chair of the department committed to developing roboticists with both exceptional technical skills and an enthusiasm for creating positive change in society.

Karen Sussex, an upper-limb amputee from Jackson, Mich., operates a Touch Bionics I-LIMB prosthetic hand as Alex Vaskov, robotics Ph.D. candidate, looks on during a testing session at a lab in the University of Michigan Hospital in Ann Arbor, MI on June 13, 2019, for an advanced prosthetics study at U-M.

2022 NSF GRFP recipients of Michigan Robotics

April 18, 2022

Talia Moore

Talia Moore earns Robotics Faculty Award

January 25, 2022

Talia Moore, assistant professor of mechanical engineering, received the first Robotics Departmental Faculty Award in recognition of “high impact accomplishments benefitting Robotics and the College of Engineering.”

A robot in a lab.

The first robotics department among top 10 engineering schools

December 15, 2021

University of Michigan Regents have approved the creation of the Department of Robotics, a first among the nation’s top 10 engineering schools.

Eva Mungai stands next to a Digit, a bipedal Agility Robotics robot, in her lab.

Impacting robotics at its most critical with Eva Mungai

November 22, 2021

An inteview with one of the first students in the University of Michigan's Robotics Institute.

Professor Jessy Grizzle shows Victor Popa-Simil a Cassie robot with a lidar sensor on top.

How an open door led to fulfilling a robotics dream

October 7, 2021

A University of Michigan student's journey from a random campus visit to a robotics degree.

A student gives a presentation to a group of children.

Announcing the 2021 Robotics Outreach Ambassadors

August 31, 2021

Michigan Robotics is proud to award the following individuals with the 2021 Robotics Outreach Ambassador Award.

