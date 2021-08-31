☰
News about the Michigan Robotics community
Welcome new Robotics faculty
December 6, 2022
We are proud to welcome the following to the University of Michigan: Jamie Berger, Mark Draelos, Greg Formosa, Xiaonan (Sean) Huang, Christoforos Mavrogiannis
The first Robotics Alumni Award winner
September 28, 2022
Meghan Dailey, one of the first Robotics graduate students, is the first Robotics Alumni Award winner.
First graduate recipients of the Ehrenberg Fellowship
September 27, 2022
Eight incoming Robotics master’s students received a scholarship award as recipients of the Roger Ehrenberg and Carin Levine Ehrenberg Fellowship.
The 2022 Robotics Outreach Ambassadors
August 26, 2022
Students are the largest part of our robotics community, and regularly take this task on in addition to their coursework, research, student instruction workloads.
New U-M Undergraduate Robotics Program launches
June 7, 2022
The new undergraduate program in robotics at Michigan Engineering will empower students to practice the full spectrum of robotics—including underwater, wheeled, legged, flying and medical robots—at U-M's 134,000-square-foot Ford Motor Company Robotics Building.
Former NSF director becomes first chair of Michigan Robotics Department
May 20, 2022
Dawn Tilbury, associate vice president for research – convergence science at U-M, will serve as the first chair of the department committed to developing roboticists with both exceptional technical skills and an enthusiasm for creating positive change in society.
2022 NSF GRFP recipients of Michigan Robotics
April 18, 2022
Eight incoming Robotics master’s students received a scholarship award as recipients of the Roger Ehrenberg and Carin Levine Ehrenberg Fellowship.
Talia Moore earns Robotics Faculty Award
January 25, 2022
Talia Moore, assistant professor of mechanical engineering, received the first Robotics Departmental Faculty Award in recognition of “high impact accomplishments benefitting Robotics and the College of Engineering.”
The first robotics department among top 10 engineering schools
December 15, 2021
University of Michigan Regents have approved the creation of the Department of Robotics, a first among the nation’s top 10 engineering schools.
Impacting robotics at its most critical with Eva Mungai
November 22, 2021
An inteview with one of the first students in the University of Michigan's Robotics Institute.
How an open door led to fulfilling a robotics dream
October 7, 2021
A University of Michigan student's journey from a random campus visit to a robotics degree.
Announcing the 2021 Robotics Outreach Ambassadors
August 31, 2021
Michigan Robotics is proud to award the following individuals with the 2021 Robotics Outreach Ambassador Award.