SLAM research visualization

News about SLAM

A mini-cheetah out on the Robot Garden at the Ford Motor Company Robotics Building.

$1M for open-source first-responder robots

September 16, 2021

Tomorrow’s wildfire fighters and other first responders may tag-team with robotic assistants that can hike through wilderness areas and disaster zones, thanks to a University of Michigan research project.

A robot underwater.

Speaking like dolphins, a robot fleet takes on underwater tasks

December 17, 2018

A new generation of underwater robots are learning to communicate and collaborate in order to inspect boats, bridges, pipelines, and other underwater structures.