$1M for open-source first-responder robots
September 16, 2021
Tomorrow’s wildfire fighters and other first responders may tag-team with robotic assistants that can hike through wilderness areas and disaster zones, thanks to a University of Michigan research project.
Speaking like dolphins, a robot fleet takes on underwater tasks
December 17, 2018
A new generation of underwater robots are learning to communicate and collaborate in order to inspect boats, bridges, pipelines, and other underwater structures.