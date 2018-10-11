☰
U-M partners with autonomous air mobility center
October 13, 2023
The University of Michigan is proud to be a partner in the pioneering Center for Autonomous Air Mobility and Sensing (CAAMS). This recognized National Science Foundation (NSF) Industry-University Cooperative Research Center (I-UCRC), established in 2022, conducts cutting-edge research and training in autonomous air mobility and sensing technology.
A2Sys Lab takes first in firefighting drone competition
April 2, 2019
A team from the University of Michigan's Autonomous Aerospace Systems (A2Sys) Lab took first place in a firefighting drone competition.
Decentralized air traffic control for drone-laden skies
December 17, 2018
Anticipating skies crowded with crisscrossing autonomous vehicles, University of Michigan researchers have developed a future air traffic control system that allows any number of autonomous planes to safely route around each other to their final destinations.
Speaking like dolphins, a robot fleet takes on underwater tasks
December 17, 2018
A new generation of underwater robots are learning to communicate and collaborate in order to inspect boats, bridges, pipelines, and other underwater structures.
Virtual reality job trials for collaborative robots
October 11, 2018
A virtual reality environment that allows designers to test robots and their interactions with humans.