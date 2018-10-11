Teams & Swarms

News about Teams & Swarms

Autonomous aerial vehicles are flown at M-Air, an advanced robotics testing facility for air, sea, and land, on North Campus of the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor, MI.

U-M partners with autonomous air mobility center

October 13, 2023

The University of Michigan is proud to be a partner in the pioneering Center for Autonomous Air Mobility and Sensing (CAAMS). This recognized National Science Foundation (NSF) Industry-University Cooperative Research Center (I-UCRC), established in 2022, conducts cutting-edge research and training in autonomous air mobility and sensing technology.

A2Sys Lab poses with award money.

A2Sys Lab takes first in firefighting drone competition

April 2, 2019

A team from the University of Michigan's Autonomous Aerospace Systems (A2Sys) Lab took first place in a firefighting drone competition.

An air traffic control tower.

Decentralized air traffic control for drone-laden skies

December 17, 2018

Anticipating skies crowded with crisscrossing autonomous vehicles, University of Michigan researchers have developed a future air traffic control system that allows any number of autonomous planes to safely route around each other to their final destinations.

A robot underwater.

Speaking like dolphins, a robot fleet takes on underwater tasks

December 17, 2018

A new generation of underwater robots are learning to communicate and collaborate in order to inspect boats, bridges, pipelines, and other underwater structures.

A construction worker reads plans.

Virtual reality job trials for collaborative robots

October 11, 2018

A virtual reality environment that allows designers to test robots and their interactions with humans.