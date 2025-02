"Wherever you go, go blue!"

Name Graduation Year Degree Title Sriram Priyadharshan 2024 MS SLAM engineer at Bonsai Robotics Ziyou Wu 2024 PhD Postdoctoral Researcher, Empa Soft Kinetic Group Yuxin Chen 2022 MS PhD Student, MSC Lab & BAIR, UC Berkeley Lu Gan 2022 PhD Assistant Professor, Georgia Institute of Technology Varun Satyadev Shetty 2021 MS Sravan Balaji 2021 MS Software Engineer, Metron Hebert Azevedo-Sa 2021 PhD Assistant Professor - Military Institute of Engineering (Brazil) Zheming Zhou 2021 PhD Applied Scientist, Amazon Lab126 Brian Bittner 2021 PhD Research Scientist, Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Lab Sai Prakash Chalavindala 2020 MS Robotics Software Engineer, Qualcomm Ning Xu 2020 MS Software Engineer - Localization, Motional Madhav Achar 2020 MS Robotics Engineer, Quantum Signal AI Xinyi Zhuang 2020 MS Software Engineer, Facebook Joseph Lowman 2020 MS ML/Robotics Engineer at Cruise Dale McConachie 2020 PhD Research Scientist, Toyota Research Institute Luowei Zhou 2020 PhD Research Scientist, Google Deepmind Yu-Chi Lin 2020 PhD Software Engineer, Nuro Mert Selamet 2019 MS ADAS Development Engineer, Honda R&D Murali Tejo Vijay Narasimhadevara 2019 MS Software Developer, CapSen Robotics Laura Chrobak 2019 MS Research Scientist, Tidal | X, the moonshot factory (formerly Google [X]) Parth Chopra 2019 MS Research Engineer, Honda R&D Brandon Peterson 2019 MS Robotics Controls Engineer, IHMC Peiyan Gong 2019 MS Software Engineer, Object Perception, Toyota Research Institute Siddharth Ratapani Navin 2019 MS Software Engineer, Zoox Sagar Israni 2019 MS Computer Vision Engineer, Voxel51 Zaid Ashai 2019 MS Software Engineer, iRobot Sahib Dhanjal 2019 MS Senior Software Engineer - Computer Vision/SLAM, Magic Leap Joshua Mangelson 2019 PhD Faculty, Brigham Young University Ross Hartley 2019 PhD Applied Scientist, Amazon Robotics AI Mia Stevens 2019 PhD Autonomy Engineer, Aurora Flight Sciences Mrunmayee Deshpande 2018 MS PhD candidate, Texas A&M University Yu-Ming Chen 2018 MS PhD Student, GRASP Lab, University of Pennsylvania Vivek Reddy Alla 2018 MS Robotics Software Engineer, Treetown Tech, LLC Kurt Lundeen 2018 MS Research Engineer in Robotics, Ford Motor Company Xinzhi Fan 2018 MS Software Engineer, Wing Abhishek Venkataraman 2018 MS Senior Robotics Engineer, May Mobility Huajing Zhao 2018 MS Research Assistant, University of California, Los Angeles Owen Marshall 2018 MS Software Engineer, SoarTech Youngwoo Cho 2018 MS Android Application Consultant, Akervall Technologies Peter McHale 2018 MS Technical Program Manager, May Mobility Yaohui Guo 2018 MS Ph.D. Student, IOE, University of Michigan, Ann Arbor Yunwen (Verse) Zhou 2018 MS Software Engineer - Motion Tracking, Google (AR Perception, formerly Daydream) Julie Messing 2018 MS Artificial Intelligence Engineer, SoarTech Rachel Harris 2018 MS Controls Engineer, Dephy Inc. Shiyang Lu 2018 MS PhD Student in Computer Science, Rutgers University Theodore Nowak 2018 MS Data Scientist, Pacific Northwest National Laboratory Chenjun Yang 2018 MS Software Engineer, Indeed Ganesh Sevagamoorthy 2017 MS Perception Engineer, Aptiv Yiqian Gan 2017 MS Research Engineer, TuSimple Fu-Chun Yeh 2017 MS Senior Perception Algorithm Engineer, Qualcomm Autonomous Driving Research Yu Zhu 2017 MS Software Engineer, Perception, Waymo Derrick Dominic 2017 MS Software Engineer, Waymo Asheesh Ranjan 2017 MS Senior Robotics Engineer, May Mobility Ci-Jyun (Polar) Liang 2017 MS Robotics Fellow, National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health Mason Sutorius 2017 MS Feature Development Engineer, Delphi Automotive Yih-Jye Jeffery Hsu 2017 MS Automated Driving Engineer, Delphi Ottomatika Sean Messenger 2017 MS Senior Robotics Engineer, May Mobility Victoria (Torrie) Edwards 2017 MS Researcher, Naval Research Lab Chih-Kang Chang 2016 MS PhD Student, Harvard University Meghan Richey 2015 MS Machine Learning Specialist, ITS-Advanced Research Computing at U-M

Get a sense of the roles and organizations that Michigan Robotics alumni take on after graduation. The alumni below are only a small sample of the many talented individuals who have graduated from the program.