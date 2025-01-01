A gigantic U-M flag is waved in the Big House football stadium

Honors and Awards

Recognition for leading innovative initiatives, robust programs, and discovering new paths

Michigan Robotics faculty and staff have been recognized for their achievements in a variety of ways, including awards, grants, and fellowships. We are proud of our community members, who earn everything from a NSF Career Award to being elected to the National Academy of Engineering member.

Award Recipient Award Year Award Award Organization
Katie Skinner 2024 Young Investigator Program (YIP) Award Office of Naval Research
Bernadette Bucher 2024 Best Paper in Cognitive Robotics ICRA
Katie Skinner 2024 NSF CAREER Award National Science Foundation
Kira Barton 2024 Elected to ASME Fellow ASME
Leia Stirling 2024 NASA Human Research Program Student Poster Award NASA
Lionel Robert 2024 AMCIS 2024 Best Paper Award Nominee AMCIS
Lionel Robert 2024 World’s Top 2% Influential Scientists Stanford/Elsevier
Lionel Robert 2024 ACM Distinguished Member Association for Computing Machinery
Lionel Robert 2024 INFORMS Senior Member INFORMS
Dawn Tilbury 2024 National Academy of Engineering Member NAE
patrícia alves-oliveira 2024 NSF EAGER NSF
patrícia alves-oliveira 2024 DARPA Yong Faculty Award DARPA
Robert Gregg 2024 Faculty Recognition Award University of Michigan
Xiaoxiao Du 2024 Senior Member IEEE
Alyssa Emigh 2024 Staff Excellence Award U-M College of Engineering
Cynthia Chestek 2023 Fellow American Institute for Medical and Biological Engineering
Dimitra Panagou 2023 George J. Huebner Jr. Research Excellence Award U-M College of Engineering
Elliott Rouse 2023 Henry Russel Award University of Michigan
Elliott Rouse 2023 Departmental Faculty Award U-M Department of Robotics
Seth Isaacson
Frank Kung
Ram Vasudevan
Katie Skinner 		2023 Best Paper Award IEEE Robotics and Automation Letters
Leia Stirling 2023 HFES Occupational Ergonomics Technical Group Best Experimental Paper HFES
Leia Stirling 2023 IEEE Senior Member IEEE
Leia Stirling 2023 University of Michigan North Campus Deans' Martin Luther King Jr. Spirit Award University of Michigan
Lionel Robert 2023 World’s Top 2% Influential Scientists Stanford/Elsevier
Maani Ghaffari 2023 Best Paper Award Finalists Robotics: Science and Systems
Mark Draelos 2023 ISMR 2023 Best Paper Award – Honorable Mention IEEE International Symposium on Medical Robotics (ISMR)
Ram Vasudevan 2023 Best Paper Award Finalist Robotics: Science and Systems
Talia Moore 2023 Finalist ENGR 100 Section of the Year Award U-M College of Engineering
Talia Moore 2023 Nominated for the Outstanding Advisor Award Advising Council of University of Michigan
Yanran Ding 2023 Blue Ribbon TC Award IEEE-RAS TC on Model-Based Optimization for Robotics
Dan Newman 2023 Staff Excellence Award U-M College of Engineering
Kayla Dombrowski 2023 Team Staff Excellence Award U-M College of Engineering
Denise Edmund 2023 Team Staff Excellence Award U-M College of Engineering
Christina Hollis 2023 Team Staff Excellence Award U-M College of Engineering
Jessy Grizzle 2023 Kalman Best Paper Award ASME
Jessy Grizzle 2023 North Campus Deans' MLK Spirit Award University of Michigan
Lionel Robert 2022 World’s Top 2% Influential Scientists Stanford/Elsevier
Cynthia Chestek 2022 Miller Faculty Scholar U-M College of Engineering
Dawn Tilbury 2022 Hideo Hanafusa Outstanding Investigator Award International Symposium on Flexible Automation
Dawn Tilbury 2022 J. Cordell Breed Award for Women Leaders Society of Automotive Engineers (SAE)
Dmitry Berenson 2022 IEEE Senior Member IEEE
Kira Barton 2022 Manufacturing Leadership Award SME
Kira Barton 2022 1 of 25 Leaders Transforming Manufacturing SME
Kira Barton 2022 DSCD Young Investigator Award ASME
Leia Stirling 2022 Claudia Joan Alexander Trailblazer Award Nominee U-M Women in Science and Engineering
Mark Draelos 2022 Duke VisionFest First Place Research Talk Duke University
Ram Vasudevan 2022 Best Paper Award IEEE International Conference on Biomedical Robotics and Biomechatronics
Talia Moore 2022 ORAU Ralph E. Powe Junior Faculty Enhancement Award ORAU
Xiaonan (Sean) Huang 2022 Best Paper Award IEEE Sensors Conference
Xiaoxiao Du 2022 Program Committee Member and Top Reviewer, SL4AD ICML 2022
Xiaoxiao Du 2022 Computer and Information Science and Engineering Research Initiation (NSF CRII) Award National Science Foundation
Lionel Robert 2021 IEEE Senior Member Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers
Maani Ghaffari 2021 Amazon Research Award Amazon Research
Dawn Tilbury 2021 Nyquist Lecture ASME-DSCD
Dawn Tilbury 2021 Sarah Goddard Power Award University of Michigan
Jessy Grizzle 2021 Certificate of Appreciation for Contributions to the NxtGen STEM Scholars Program Michigan Louis Stokes Alliance for Minority Participation (MI-LSAMP)
Leia Stirling 2021 University of Michigan Industrial and Operations Engineering Wilson Faculty Fellowship University of Michigan
Leia Stirling 2021 AIAA Associate Fellow AIAA
Lionel Robert 2021 Senior Editor of the Year AIS Transactions on HCI
Lionel Robert 2021 World’s Top 2% Influential Scientists Stanford/Elsevier
patrícia alves-oliveira 2021 Best Design Paper Award 16th ACM/IEEE International Conference on Human-Robot Interaction
Ram Vasudevan 2021 1938E Award University of Michigan
Xiaonan (Sean) Huang 2021 Best PhD Dissertation Award Carnegie Mellon University
Yanran Ding 2021 Best Paper Award Finalist Model-Based Optimization for Robotics Technical Committee (TC)
Jessy Grizzle 2021 Provost Teaching Innovation Prize University of Michigan
Cynthia Chestek 2020 Wise-Najafi Prize for Engineering Excellence in the Miniature World U-M College of Engineering
Dawn Tilbury 2020 SAE Vincent Bendix Award SAE
Dawn Tilbury 2020 Leadership in Engineering Award Washington Academy of Sciences
Dawn Tilbury 2020 Ted Kennedy Family Faculty Team Excellence Award Automotive Research Center
Dimitra Panagou 2020 CoE Ted Kennedy Family Faculty Team Excellence Award U-M College of Engineering
Elliott Rouse 2020 Most Innovative – Robotics Category: Neurobionics Lab Open Source Bionic Leg Fast Company
Leia Stirling 2020 University of Illinois Outstanding Recent Alumnus Award University of Illinois
Leia Stirling 2020 IEEE Aerospace Track 8 (Spacecraft, Launch Vehicle Sys. & Technologies) Best Paper IEEE
Lionel Robert 2020 Vincent Bendix Best Paper Award SAE International
Lionel Robert 2020 COE Ted Kennedy Team Research Award University of Michigan
Mark Draelos 2020 KUKA Innovation Award Finalist – Medical Robotics KUKA
patrícia alves-oliveira 2020 EECS Rising Stars UC Berkeley
patrícia alves-oliveira 2020 Future Digileader KTH
patrícia alves-oliveira 2020 Postdoctoral Researcher Award University of Washington
patrícia alves-oliveira 2020 Ada Lovelace Travel Grant Open Hardware Summit
Ram Vasudevan 2020 Ted Kennedy Team Award University of Michigan
Robert Gregg 2020 IEEE Transactions on Robotics Best Paper Award Honorable Mention IEEE Transactions on Robotics
Elliott Rouse 2019 NSF CAREER Award CBET DARE
Jessy Grizzle 2019 Googol Best New Application Paper Award IEEE Transactions on Automation Science and Engineering
Jessy Grizzle 2019 Certificate of Appreciation for Advocacy of Disability Issues U-M Council for Disability Concerns
Lionel Robert 2019 AIS Distinguished Member Designation Association for Information Systems
Lionel Robert 2019 Best Paper Award Journal of the Association for Information Systems
Maani Ghaffari 2019 Googol Best New Application Paper Award IEEE Transactions on Automation Science and Engineering
patrícia alves-oliveira 2019 RSS Pioneer RSS
Ram Vasudevan 2019 Best Student Paper (Advisor) ASME Dynamics Systems and Control Conference
Ram Vasudevan 2019 Best Systems Paper Finalist Robotics: Science and Systems
Ram Vasudevan 2019 Mechanical Engineering Department Achievement Award University of Michigan
Robert Gregg 2019 Forchheimer Prize Paper Finalist International Society for Prosthetics and Orthotics
Xiaonan (Sean) Huang 2019 Best Paper Award 2nd international PhD Academic Forum on Intelligent Manufacturing (IPAFIM 2019)
Christoforos Mavrogiannis 2018 HRI Pioneer ACM/IEEE International Conference on Human-Robot Interaction
Cynthia Chestek 2018 Department of Biomedical Engineering Award University of Michigan
Dmitry Berenson 2018 NSF CAREER Award NSF
Jason Corso 2018 Outstanding Achievement Award U-M EECS Department
Katie Skinner 2018 Richard and Eleanor Towner Prize for Outstanding Ph.D. Research Honorable Mention U-M College of Engineering
Leia Stirling 2018 ONR Young Investigator Award ONR
Leia Stirling 2018 1938E Award U-M College of Engineering
Lionel Robert 2018 Best Late Breaking Report Award ACM Human-Robot Interaction
Ram Vasudevan 2018 Best Paper IEEE OCEANS
Ram Vasudevan 2018 Best Multi-Robot Systems Paper IEEE Conference on Robotics and Automation
Ram Vasudevan 2018 Best Video Abstract Dynamic Walking
Ram Vasudevan 2018 Young Investigator Award Office of Naval Research
Ram Vasudevan 2018 Faculty Early CAREER Award National Science Foundation
Robert Gregg 2018 Provost’s Award for Faculty Excellence in Undergrad Research Mentoring UT Dallas
Robert Gregg 2018 Eugene McDermott Professorship University of Texas at Dallas
Robert Gregg 2018 ICRA Conference Editorial Board Best Associate Editor Award ICRA Conference Editorial Board
Robert Gregg 2018 Bioengineering Undergraduate Teaching Award University of Texas at Dallas
Robert Gregg 2018 Bioengineering Graduate Student Mentoring Award University of Texas at Dallas
Talia Moore 2018 Outstanding Postdoctoral Fellow Award University of Michigan Postdoc Association
Talia Moore 2018 Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Innovation Grant University of Michigan
Xiaonan (Sean) Huang 2018 Best Student Poster Materials Research Society Symposium on Materials for Energy Applications
Katie Skinner 2017 Distinguished Leadership Award U-M College of Engineering
Kira Barton 2017 Miller Faculty Scholar University of Michigan
Kira Barton 2017 University of Michigan ME Department Achievement Award University of Michigan
Leia Stirling 2017 Prize Paper Award IFAC Journal on Nonlinear Analysis: Hybrid Systems
patrícia alves-oliveira 2017 First Prize Best Serious Game Award Serious Games Society
Robert Gregg 2017 Technology Inventors Award Finalist Technology Association for North Texas
Robert Gregg 2017 NSF CAREER Award National Science Foundation
Yanran Ding 2017 IROS Best Student Paper Award Finalist IEEE/RSJ International Conference on Intelligent
Christoforos Mavrogiannis 2016 Travel Grant Intl. Workshop on the Algorithmic Foundations of Robotics
Dimitra Panagou 2016 CAREER Award NSF
Dmitry Berenson 2016 IEEE RAS Early Career Award IEEE RAS
Jason Corso 2016 Best Associate Editor Award ICRA
Kira Barton 2016 Outstanding Young Alumni Award University of Illinois
Leia Stirling 2016 Early Career Faculty Award NASA
Leia Stirling 2016 Director’s Fellowship DARPA
Leia Stirling 2016 CAREER Award NSF
Lionel Robert 2016 Best Paper Award ACM CSCW
patrícia alves-oliveira 2016 Best Design Paper Award 11th ACM/IEEE International Conference on Human-Robot Interaction
Robert Gregg 2016 Jonsson School Junior Faculty Research Award University of Texas at Dallas
Robert Gregg 2016 IEEE Senior Member Institute of Electrical & Electronics Engineers
Christoforos Mavrogiannis 2015 2nd Place, Hackaday Prize Hackaday
Christoforos Mavrogiannis 2015 1st Place, International Innovation Award Robotdalen
Jason Corso 2015 Google Faculty Research Award Google
Kira Barton 2015 SME Outstanding Young Manufacturing Engineer Award SME
Kira Barton 2015 NSF CAREER Award NSF
Cynthia Chestek 2014 Technology Award McKnight Foundation
Leia Stirling 2014 Young Faculty Award DARPA
Robert Gregg 2014 Excellence in Biomedical Research Award UT Dallas
Jessy Grizzle 2014 Elmer G. Gilbert Distinguished University Professor University of Michigan
Jessy Grizzle 2014 Eta Kappa Nu ECE Professor of the Year U-M EKN
Robert Gregg 2013 NIH Director’s New Innovator Award National Institutes of Health
Dmitry Berenson 2012 Best Application Paper Award CASE
Jason Corso 2012 Best Paper Award ECDM
Jason Corso 2012 Winner Best Open Source Code 3rd Prize IEEE CVPR
Leia Stirling 2012 Outstanding Reviewer of 2011 IEEE Transactions on Automatic Control
Lionel Robert 2012 Best Paper Award HICSS
Robert Gregg 2012 Career Award at the Scientific Interface Burroughs Wellcome Fund
Jessy Grizzle 2012 Bode Prize IEEE
Dawn Tilbury 2011 Best Application Paper Award IEEE Conference on Automation Science and Engineering
Robert Gregg 2011 Best Technical Paper Award CLAWAR Conference
Talia Moore 2011 Honorable Mention Graduate Research Fellowship Program National Science Foundation
Jason Corso 2010 Young Investigator Award Army Research Office
Jessy Grizzle 2010 Attwood Award U-M College of Engineering
Dawn Tilbury 2009 Best Conference Paper Award IEEE Conference on Automation Science and Engineering (CASE)
Jason Corso 2009 CAREER Award NSF
Leia Stirling 2009 Best Paper Honorable Mention Award IEEE Computer Society
Leia Stirling 2008 Best Student Paper Award IEEE Control Systems Society
Jessy Grizzle 2007 Distinguished Faculty Achievement Award University of Michigan
Jessy Grizzle 2005 Research Excellence Award U-M College of Engineering
Jessy Grizzle 2003 Ford Innovation Award Ford
Jessy Grizzle 2002 George S. Axelby Award IEEE Transactions on Automatic Control
Jessy Grizzle 2002 Ford Innovation Award Ford
Jessy Grizzle 2001 Ford Innovation Award Ford
Jessy Grizzle 1997 Fellow of the IEEE IEEE
Jessy Grizzle 1993 Henry Russel Award University of Michigan
Jessy Grizzle 1993 College of Engineering Teaching Award University of Michigan
Jessy Grizzle 1992 Vehicular Electronics Paper of the Year IEEE Vehicular Technology Society