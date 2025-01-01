☰
Honors and Awards
Recognition for leading innovative initiatives, robust programs, and discovering new paths
Michigan Robotics faculty and staff have been recognized for their achievements in a variety of ways, including awards, grants, and fellowships. We are proud of our community members, who earn everything from a NSF Career Award to being elected to the National Academy of Engineering member.
|Award Recipient ↕
|Award Year ↕
|Award ↕
|Award Organization ↕
|Katie Skinner
|2024
|Young Investigator Program (YIP) Award
|Office of Naval Research
|Bernadette Bucher
|2024
|Best Paper in Cognitive Robotics
|ICRA
|Katie Skinner
|2024
|NSF CAREER Award
|National Science Foundation
|Kira Barton
|2024
|Elected to ASME Fellow
|ASME
|Leia Stirling
|2024
|NASA Human Research Program Student Poster Award
|NASA
|Lionel Robert
|2024
|AMCIS 2024 Best Paper Award Nominee
|AMCIS
|Lionel Robert
|2024
|World’s Top 2% Influential Scientists
|Stanford/Elsevier
|Lionel Robert
|2024
|ACM Distinguished Member
|Association for Computing Machinery
|Lionel Robert
|2024
|INFORMS Senior Member
|INFORMS
|Dawn Tilbury
|2024
|National Academy of Engineering Member
|NAE
|patrícia alves-oliveira
|2024
|NSF EAGER
|NSF
|patrícia alves-oliveira
|2024
|DARPA Yong Faculty Award
|DARPA
|Robert Gregg
|2024
|Faculty Recognition Award
|University of Michigan
|Xiaoxiao Du
|2024
|Senior Member
|IEEE
|Alyssa Emigh
|2024
|Staff Excellence Award
|U-M College of Engineering
|Cynthia Chestek
|2023
|Fellow
|American Institute for Medical and Biological Engineering
|Dimitra Panagou
|2023
|George J. Huebner Jr. Research Excellence Award
|U-M College of Engineering
|Elliott Rouse
|2023
|Henry Russel Award
|University of Michigan
|Elliott Rouse
|2023
|Departmental Faculty Award
|U-M Department of Robotics
| Seth Isaacson
Frank Kung
Ram Vasudevan
Katie Skinner
|2023
|Best Paper Award
|IEEE Robotics and Automation Letters
|Leia Stirling
|2023
|HFES Occupational Ergonomics Technical Group Best Experimental Paper
|HFES
|Leia Stirling
|2023
|IEEE Senior Member
|IEEE
|Leia Stirling
|2023
|University of Michigan North Campus Deans' Martin Luther King Jr. Spirit Award
|University of Michigan
|Lionel Robert
|2023
|World’s Top 2% Influential Scientists
|Stanford/Elsevier
|Maani Ghaffari
|2023
|Best Paper Award Finalists
|Robotics: Science and Systems
|Mark Draelos
|2023
|ISMR 2023 Best Paper Award – Honorable Mention
|IEEE International Symposium on Medical Robotics (ISMR)
|Ram Vasudevan
|2023
|Best Paper Award Finalist
|Robotics: Science and Systems
|Talia Moore
|2023
|Finalist ENGR 100 Section of the Year Award
|U-M College of Engineering
|Talia Moore
|2023
|Nominated for the Outstanding Advisor Award
|Advising Council of University of Michigan
|Yanran Ding
|2023
|Blue Ribbon TC Award
|IEEE-RAS TC on Model-Based Optimization for Robotics
|Dan Newman
|2023
|Staff Excellence Award
|U-M College of Engineering
|Kayla Dombrowski
|2023
|Team Staff Excellence Award
|U-M College of Engineering
|Denise Edmund
|2023
|Team Staff Excellence Award
|U-M College of Engineering
|Christina Hollis
|2023
|Team Staff Excellence Award
|U-M College of Engineering
|Jessy Grizzle
|2023
|Kalman Best Paper Award
|ASME
|Jessy Grizzle
|2023
|North Campus Deans' MLK Spirit Award
|University of Michigan
|Lionel Robert
|2022
|World’s Top 2% Influential Scientists
|Stanford/Elsevier
|Cynthia Chestek
|2022
|Miller Faculty Scholar
|U-M College of Engineering
|Dawn Tilbury
|2022
|Hideo Hanafusa Outstanding Investigator Award
|International Symposium on Flexible Automation
|Dawn Tilbury
|2022
|J. Cordell Breed Award for Women Leaders
|Society of Automotive Engineers (SAE)
|Dmitry Berenson
|2022
|IEEE Senior Member
|IEEE
|Kira Barton
|2022
|Manufacturing Leadership Award
|SME
|Kira Barton
|2022
|1 of 25 Leaders Transforming Manufacturing
|SME
|Kira Barton
|2022
|DSCD Young Investigator Award
|ASME
|Leia Stirling
|2022
|Claudia Joan Alexander Trailblazer Award Nominee
|U-M Women in Science and Engineering
|Mark Draelos
|2022
|Duke VisionFest First Place Research Talk
|Duke University
|Ram Vasudevan
|2022
|Best Paper Award
|IEEE International Conference on Biomedical Robotics and Biomechatronics
|Talia Moore
|2022
|ORAU Ralph E. Powe Junior Faculty Enhancement Award
|ORAU
|Xiaonan (Sean) Huang
|2022
|Best Paper Award
|IEEE Sensors Conference
|Xiaoxiao Du
|2022
|Program Committee Member and Top Reviewer, SL4AD
|ICML 2022
|Xiaoxiao Du
|2022
|Computer and Information Science and Engineering Research Initiation (NSF CRII) Award
|National Science Foundation
|Lionel Robert
|2021
|IEEE Senior Member
|Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers
|Maani Ghaffari
|2021
|Amazon Research Award
|Amazon Research
|Dawn Tilbury
|2021
|Nyquist Lecture
|ASME-DSCD
|Dawn Tilbury
|2021
|Sarah Goddard Power Award
|University of Michigan
|Jessy Grizzle
|2021
|Certificate of Appreciation for Contributions to the NxtGen STEM Scholars Program
|Michigan Louis Stokes Alliance for Minority Participation (MI-LSAMP)
|Leia Stirling
|2021
|University of Michigan Industrial and Operations Engineering Wilson Faculty Fellowship
|University of Michigan
|Leia Stirling
|2021
|AIAA Associate Fellow
|AIAA
|Lionel Robert
|2021
|Senior Editor of the Year
|AIS Transactions on HCI
|Lionel Robert
|2021
|World’s Top 2% Influential Scientists
|Stanford/Elsevier
|patrícia alves-oliveira
|2021
|Best Design Paper Award
|16th ACM/IEEE International Conference on Human-Robot Interaction
|Ram Vasudevan
|2021
|1938E Award
|University of Michigan
|Xiaonan (Sean) Huang
|2021
|Best PhD Dissertation Award
|Carnegie Mellon University
|Yanran Ding
|2021
|Best Paper Award Finalist
|Model-Based Optimization for Robotics Technical Committee (TC)
|Jessy Grizzle
|2021
|Provost Teaching Innovation Prize
|University of Michigan
|Cynthia Chestek
|2020
|Wise-Najafi Prize for Engineering Excellence in the Miniature World
|U-M College of Engineering
|Dawn Tilbury
|2020
|SAE Vincent Bendix Award
|SAE
|Dawn Tilbury
|2020
|Leadership in Engineering Award
|Washington Academy of Sciences
|Dawn Tilbury
|2020
|Ted Kennedy Family Faculty Team Excellence Award
|Automotive Research Center
|Dimitra Panagou
|2020
|CoE Ted Kennedy Family Faculty Team Excellence Award
|U-M College of Engineering
|Elliott Rouse
|2020
|Most Innovative – Robotics Category: Neurobionics Lab Open Source Bionic Leg
|Fast Company
|Leia Stirling
|2020
|University of Illinois Outstanding Recent Alumnus Award
|University of Illinois
|Leia Stirling
|2020
|IEEE Aerospace Track 8 (Spacecraft, Launch Vehicle Sys. & Technologies) Best Paper
|IEEE
|Lionel Robert
|2020
|Vincent Bendix Best Paper Award
|SAE International
|Lionel Robert
|2020
|COE Ted Kennedy Team Research Award
|University of Michigan
|Mark Draelos
|2020
|KUKA Innovation Award Finalist – Medical Robotics
|KUKA
|patrícia alves-oliveira
|2020
|EECS Rising Stars
|UC Berkeley
|patrícia alves-oliveira
|2020
|Future Digileader
|KTH
|patrícia alves-oliveira
|2020
|Postdoctoral Researcher Award
|University of Washington
|patrícia alves-oliveira
|2020
|Ada Lovelace Travel Grant
|Open Hardware Summit
|Ram Vasudevan
|2020
|Ted Kennedy Team Award
|University of Michigan
|Robert Gregg
|2020
|IEEE Transactions on Robotics Best Paper Award Honorable Mention
|IEEE Transactions on Robotics
|Elliott Rouse
|2019
|NSF CAREER Award
|CBET DARE
|Jessy Grizzle
|2019
|Googol Best New Application Paper Award
|IEEE Transactions on Automation Science and Engineering
|Jessy Grizzle
|2019
|Certificate of Appreciation for Advocacy of Disability Issues
|U-M Council for Disability Concerns
|Lionel Robert
|2019
|AIS Distinguished Member Designation
|Association for Information Systems
|Lionel Robert
|2019
|Best Paper Award
|Journal of the Association for Information Systems
|Maani Ghaffari
|2019
|Googol Best New Application Paper Award
|IEEE Transactions on Automation Science and Engineering
|patrícia alves-oliveira
|2019
|RSS Pioneer
|RSS
|Ram Vasudevan
|2019
|Best Student Paper (Advisor)
|ASME Dynamics Systems and Control Conference
|Ram Vasudevan
|2019
|Best Systems Paper Finalist
|Robotics: Science and Systems
|Ram Vasudevan
|2019
|Mechanical Engineering Department Achievement Award
|University of Michigan
|Robert Gregg
|2019
|Forchheimer Prize Paper Finalist
|International Society for Prosthetics and Orthotics
|Xiaonan (Sean) Huang
|2019
|Best Paper Award
|2nd international PhD Academic Forum on Intelligent Manufacturing (IPAFIM 2019)
|Christoforos Mavrogiannis
|2018
|HRI Pioneer
|ACM/IEEE International Conference on Human-Robot Interaction
|Cynthia Chestek
|2018
|Department of Biomedical Engineering Award
|University of Michigan
|Dmitry Berenson
|2018
|NSF CAREER Award
|NSF
|Jason Corso
|2018
|Outstanding Achievement Award
|U-M EECS Department
|Katie Skinner
|2018
|Richard and Eleanor Towner Prize for Outstanding Ph.D. Research Honorable Mention
|U-M College of Engineering
|Leia Stirling
|2018
|ONR Young Investigator Award
|ONR
|Leia Stirling
|2018
|1938E Award
|U-M College of Engineering
|Lionel Robert
|2018
|Best Late Breaking Report Award
|ACM Human-Robot Interaction
|Ram Vasudevan
|2018
|Best Paper
|IEEE OCEANS
|Ram Vasudevan
|2018
|Best Multi-Robot Systems Paper
|IEEE Conference on Robotics and Automation
|Ram Vasudevan
|2018
|Best Video Abstract
|Dynamic Walking
|Ram Vasudevan
|2018
|Young Investigator Award
|Office of Naval Research
|Ram Vasudevan
|2018
|Faculty Early CAREER Award
|National Science Foundation
|Robert Gregg
|2018
|Provost’s Award for Faculty Excellence in Undergrad Research Mentoring
|UT Dallas
|Robert Gregg
|2018
|Eugene McDermott Professorship
|University of Texas at Dallas
|Robert Gregg
|2018
|ICRA Conference Editorial Board Best Associate Editor Award
|ICRA Conference Editorial Board
|Robert Gregg
|2018
|Bioengineering Undergraduate Teaching Award
|University of Texas at Dallas
|Robert Gregg
|2018
|Bioengineering Graduate Student Mentoring Award
|University of Texas at Dallas
|Talia Moore
|2018
|Outstanding Postdoctoral Fellow Award
|University of Michigan Postdoc Association
|Talia Moore
|2018
|Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Innovation Grant
|University of Michigan
|Xiaonan (Sean) Huang
|2018
|Best Student Poster
|Materials Research Society Symposium on Materials for Energy Applications
|Katie Skinner
|2017
|Distinguished Leadership Award
|U-M College of Engineering
|Kira Barton
|2017
|Miller Faculty Scholar
|University of Michigan
|Kira Barton
|2017
|University of Michigan ME Department Achievement Award
|University of Michigan
|Leia Stirling
|2017
|Prize Paper Award
|IFAC Journal on Nonlinear Analysis: Hybrid Systems
|patrícia alves-oliveira
|2017
|First Prize Best Serious Game Award
|Serious Games Society
|Robert Gregg
|2017
|Technology Inventors Award Finalist
|Technology Association for North Texas
|Robert Gregg
|2017
|NSF CAREER Award
|National Science Foundation
|Yanran Ding
|2017
|IROS Best Student Paper Award Finalist
|IEEE/RSJ International Conference on Intelligent
|Christoforos Mavrogiannis
|2016
|Travel Grant
|Intl. Workshop on the Algorithmic Foundations of Robotics
|Dimitra Panagou
|2016
|CAREER Award
|NSF
|Dmitry Berenson
|2016
|IEEE RAS Early Career Award
|IEEE RAS
|Jason Corso
|2016
|Best Associate Editor Award
|ICRA
|Kira Barton
|2016
|Outstanding Young Alumni Award
|University of Illinois
|Leia Stirling
|2016
|Early Career Faculty Award
|NASA
|Leia Stirling
|2016
|Director’s Fellowship
|DARPA
|Leia Stirling
|2016
|CAREER Award
|NSF
|Lionel Robert
|2016
|Best Paper Award
|ACM CSCW
|patrícia alves-oliveira
|2016
|Best Design Paper Award
|11th ACM/IEEE International Conference on Human-Robot Interaction
|Robert Gregg
|2016
|Jonsson School Junior Faculty Research Award
|University of Texas at Dallas
|Robert Gregg
|2016
|IEEE Senior Member
|Institute of Electrical & Electronics Engineers
|Christoforos Mavrogiannis
|2015
|2nd Place, Hackaday Prize
|Hackaday
|Christoforos Mavrogiannis
|2015
|1st Place, International Innovation Award
|Robotdalen
|Jason Corso
|2015
|Google Faculty Research Award
|Kira Barton
|2015
|SME Outstanding Young Manufacturing Engineer Award
|SME
|Kira Barton
|2015
|NSF CAREER Award
|NSF
|Cynthia Chestek
|2014
|Technology Award
|McKnight Foundation
|Leia Stirling
|2014
|Young Faculty Award
|DARPA
|Robert Gregg
|2014
|Excellence in Biomedical Research Award
|UT Dallas
|Jessy Grizzle
|2014
|Elmer G. Gilbert Distinguished University Professor
|University of Michigan
|Jessy Grizzle
|2014
|Eta Kappa Nu ECE Professor of the Year
|U-M EKN
|Robert Gregg
|2013
|NIH Director’s New Innovator Award
|National Institutes of Health
|Dmitry Berenson
|2012
|Best Application Paper Award
|CASE
|Jason Corso
|2012
|Best Paper Award
|ECDM
|Jason Corso
|2012
|Winner Best Open Source Code 3rd Prize
|IEEE CVPR
|Leia Stirling
|2012
|Outstanding Reviewer of 2011
|IEEE Transactions on Automatic Control
|Lionel Robert
|2012
|Best Paper Award
|HICSS
|Robert Gregg
|2012
|Career Award at the Scientific Interface
|Burroughs Wellcome Fund
|Jessy Grizzle
|2012
|Bode Prize
|IEEE
|Dawn Tilbury
|2011
|Best Application Paper Award
|IEEE Conference on Automation Science and Engineering
|Robert Gregg
|2011
|Best Technical Paper Award
|CLAWAR Conference
|Talia Moore
|2011
|Honorable Mention Graduate Research Fellowship Program
|National Science Foundation
|Jason Corso
|2010
|Young Investigator Award
|Army Research Office
|Jessy Grizzle
|2010
|Attwood Award
|U-M College of Engineering
|Dawn Tilbury
|2009
|Best Conference Paper Award
|IEEE Conference on Automation Science and Engineering (CASE)
|Jason Corso
|2009
|CAREER Award
|NSF
|Leia Stirling
|2009
|Best Paper Honorable Mention Award
|IEEE Computer Society
|Leia Stirling
|2008
|Best Student Paper Award
|IEEE Control Systems Society
|Jessy Grizzle
|2007
|Distinguished Faculty Achievement Award
|University of Michigan
|Jessy Grizzle
|2005
|Research Excellence Award
|U-M College of Engineering
|Jessy Grizzle
|2003
|Ford Innovation Award
|Ford
|Jessy Grizzle
|2002
|George S. Axelby Award
|IEEE Transactions on Automatic Control
|Jessy Grizzle
|2002
|Ford Innovation Award
|Ford
|Jessy Grizzle
|2001
|Ford Innovation Award
|Ford
|Jessy Grizzle
|1997
|Fellow of the IEEE
|IEEE
|Jessy Grizzle
|1993
|Henry Russel Award
|University of Michigan
|Jessy Grizzle
|1993
|College of Engineering Teaching Award
|University of Michigan
|Jessy Grizzle
|1992
|Vehicular Electronics Paper of the Year
|IEEE Vehicular Technology Society