Email abnarula@umich.edu

Office 2257 FMCRB

About

Abhishek Narula is a Full Stack Engineer at the Robotics Department. He develops robotics systems to support the lab courses offered across the Robotics Department. Abhishek earned his MS & BS in engineering from the Georgia Institute of Technology and his MFA from the University of Michigan's Stamps School of Art & Design. Outside of work, Abhishek is an artist who creates immersive and interactive art installations. In his free time, he enjoys cooking, hiking, playing guitar, and spending time with his family including, and very importantly, his golden retriever Hoku. If you need assistance in solving complex technical problems or want to discuss the best Lego sets, drop by Abhishek's office!