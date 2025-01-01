Email kakelle@umich.edu

About

Kayla Dombrowski is the Robotics Curriculum Coordinator. Prior to coming to Robotics, Kayla worked in various curriculum management and student services roles on campus. Kayla earned her Bachelor of Arts in Sociology at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville. If you have questions regarding ROB course offerings, Kayla can help you! Outside of the office, Kayla enjoys traveling with her family, volunteering in the community, learning new pieces of trivia, and being active.