T. Renay Hutchings

Email trenayh@umich.edu

Office 3204 FMCRB

About

T. Renay is the Creative Services Coordinator for the Robotics Department. She is a small business owner who graduated from Eastern Michigan University with a Bachelors in Fine Arts. Beyond the office, Renay maintains a deep love for all things creative, she often finds inspiration by traveling the world, listening to music, exploring museums, and staying mentally sharp with a love for Jeopardy. Her most cherished moments are spent with her family and friends.